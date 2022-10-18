Eightfold AI Appoints Darren Burton as Chief People Officer

Highly Recognized HR Executive Will Support Eightfold AI's Continued Growth and Industry Leadership

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Oct. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Eightfold AI , the leader in AI-powered talent intelligence, today announced the appointment of Darren H. Burton as Chief People Officer, effective immediately. Burton joins the Company's senior leadership team under the direction of Ashutosh Garg, CEO and Co-Founder.

"Darren is a passionate, focused organizational leader, and we are pleased to welcome him to the Eightfold family," said Garg. "He has dedicated his career to developing talent and creating inclusive cultures, and as we continue to grow, Eightfold AI is poised to benefit greatly from his insights and leadership."

Eightfold AI has established itself as the leading organization in the talent intelligence space and is poised to continue that momentum. Burton's expertise in attracting, motivating and retaining top talent will play an essential role. He has a long history of aligning talent strategies and initiatives with the evolving needs of a business and its progressively diverse and dynamic workforce.

"It's my belief that the path to resilience and sustainability is through creating a values-based culture that is equitable and inclusive," said Burton. "I could not pass up the opportunity to do so at Eightfold AI, working directly with its incredible network of customers, partners and employees to shape the future of how organizations engage their talent."

Burton has over 20 years of experience as a strategic advisor, executive, and talent leader. He has experience leading in premiere organizations including DuPont, Campbell Soup Company, IBM and Raytheon Technologies. Most recently, he was the Chief People Officer of KPMG LLP and a member of its management committee. Darren earned a BA with honors in Sociology from the University of Oswego and a Master of Industrial and Labor Relations from Cornell University.

About Eightfold AI

Eightfold AI's market-leading Talent Intelligence Platform™ helps organizations retain top performers, upskill and reskill their workforce, recruit talent efficiently, and reach diversity goals. Eightfold's patented deep learning artificial intelligence platform is available in more than 155 countries and 24 languages, enabling cutting-edge enterprises to transform their talent into a competitive advantage. For more information, visit www.eightfold.ai .

