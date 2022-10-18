BioAro launches its genomics and microbiome services, bringing ease of access and the most comprehensive health analysis of DNA to the North American public before its global expansion

CALGARY, AB, Oct. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Calgary-based genomics and precision health company, BioAro, is launching its comprehensive genetic and microbiome testing services. Canadians and Albertans can learn about their inherited and acquired health risks and healthcare providers can recommend treatments & lifestyle choices, based on the results. Unlike other direct-to-consumer genetic testing service companies, BioAro sequences and develops a map of your entire genome and specifically analyzes over 20,000 genes known to be involved in various diseases. BioAro testing starts with a simple cheek swab (testing with blood and biopsy samples is also available) and involves ordering a collection kit online, collecting the sample at home, either mailing it back or dropping it off at one of the BioAro laboratories for sequencing and analysis, then receive a unique individual digital report. BioAro laboratories are located in Calgary, AB, Vancouver, BC, Winnipeg, MB, and Toronto, ON, however, sample collection kits are available to customers across North America. Whether you order microbiome or genetic sequencing, BioAro has expert genetic counselors and wellness advisors on staff, to help you understand your report and develop a program toward health and wellness. BioAro also provides genetic monitoring services, which allow you to monitor your genes and re-analyze your data based on new health research findings across the world. BioAro is also able to re-analyze your genetic tests performed by other companies.

BioAro's services will be available to customers within North America during this first phase of the launch. Following this, BioAro aims to provide testing and analysis globally. BioAro's microbiome analysis goes beyond the gut and includes gut (large or small intestine), vaginal, skin, and oral microbiomes through home collection kits. Their microbiome services can inform you of the composition and diversity of your microbiome, allowing you to understand how "healthy" and "unhealthy" bacteria levels may impact your body, diet, and mental health.

Dr. Olga Kovalchuk, biological sciences professor & BioAro Advisory Board member (left) and Dr. Igor Kovalchuk, BioAro Chief Scientific Officer (right) speaking on the future of precision healthcare through genomics and microbiome analysis at a recent CME event hosted by BioAro Inc. announcing the launch of BioAro genomics services to leaders in healthcare, including the honorable Jason Copping. (CNW Group/BioAro) (PRNewswire)

BioAro provides health information as unique as you. BioAro's whole exome, whole genome, and microbiome sequencing services come with options for customization of the analysis you receive. Tailor your tests to target specific areas of concern, such as panels related to the most prevalent diseases affecting Canadians, like cancers, heart disease, diabetes, and mental illnesses, or more wellness-focused information like food sensitivities, vitamin uptake, and rare genetic disorders. Rest assured, BioAro generates one of the most comprehensive and accurate risk analysis on the market. BioAro's analysis system is integrated with cutting-edge artificial intelligence (AI)-based software, allowing access to a comprehensive database for comparison with up-to-date genetic studies.

BioAro is a biotechnology company redefining healthcare through genetic sequencing, AI development and blockchain technologies. (CNW Group/BioAro) (PRNewswire)

BioAro helps keep your information current. DNA analysis does not have to be a one-time check on your health. As the field of genomics grows, so does our understanding of how your health can be affected. BioAro offers monitoring services to ensure your health recommendations and information stay current. Genetic analysis can be beneficial at any stage of life, whether in-utero through infancy, adulthood, or as an older adult. Improve, maintain and enhance your wellness by reducing the time it takes to find effective medications or remedies for inherited or acquired diseases. BioAro caters to many health conditions, such as pain management, mental health, nutrition and cancer treatments. Therefore, other services such as pharmacogenomics and nutrigenomic services are available. These additional options can help identify medication choices and customize nutrition options compatible with your genome.

BioAro grows with you. With a commitment to continue expanding and optimizing its services, BioAro is ready to take requests to curate new genetic panels. A single comprehensive panel for women's health is already in the works. Still, custom panels can extend to 'leisure' focusing on certain sports for the athlete or to environmental sensitivities for travelers. For more information or requests, visit our website at www.bioaro.com or email us at info@bioaro.com.

