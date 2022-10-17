World Science Scholars Announces 2022 Cohort

Exceptional Students From Around the World Gear Up for New Challenges and Opportunities
NEW YORK, Oct. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The World Science Scholars (WSS) program, an initiative of the World Science Festival, announces its newest and largest class, with 55 young Scholars from 13 countries. These exceptionally talented mathematical minds will have an unparalleled opportunity to apply their abilities to unexplored disciplines. Led by world-renowned experts, Scholars examine the ways that advanced mathematics skills can be applied to solve complex challenges in a wide range of multidisciplinary fields.
"We bring together some of the most talented math students in the world and show them where their skills can take them beyond pure mathematics," said World Science Festival Co-Founder and CEO Tracy Day. "WSS is designed to ignite curiosity, expand perspectives, and create an enduring community of young scholars that is mutually supportive and has expertise to tackle the world's most significant challenges."
The Scholars will begin a year-long journey of learning and discovery with WSS faculty, including Nobel and Breakthrough Prize winners, best-selling authors, and experts working at the cutting edge of their fields. Faculty members include Brian Greene, a renowned physicist and author; Andrea Alu, a leader in the photonics and metamaterials fields; Conny Aerts, 2022 Kavli Prize winner; Barbara Naterson-Horowitz, a pioneering cardiologist and evolutionary biologist; Stephen Wolfram, a trailblazing computer scientist; Cumrun Vafa, a Breakthrough Prize winner; and many more.
Scholars take advanced, self-paced courses with interactive demonstrations, exercises, discussions, and video lectures. They collaborate on projects, attend virtual lab tours, and have the unique opportunity to interact directly with these unmatched experts and teaching fellows through riveting lectures and live virtual discussions. Scholars also join a vibrant and supportive online community that encourages discussion, debate, and collaboration among the students, enabling them to forge lifelong connections with their peers.
Ranging in age from 11-18, the Scholars bring a variety of interests and accomplishments, in addition to their exceptional academic abilities. The new cohort includes top math and science competition winners, numerous International Math Olympiad qualifiers from more than five different countries, a Spirit of Ramanujan Fellowship Winner, Nominees for Nick and Time Kid of the Year, as well as Forbes 30 under 30, and a US National youth Poet Laureate Finalist who performed at the 2021 UN Climate Change Conference as the Youngest Global Winner of the 2021 Poems to Solve the Climate Crisis.
The World Science Scholars program is made possible by a grant from the John Templeton Foundation. Students are nominated for WSS by the World Science Festival's network of organizations and educational institutions or can apply directly to the program. The program's broad, multifaceted approach identifies students from diverse communities regardless of their race, gender, ethnicity, socioeconomic class, and location. For students with innate, exceptional abilities who may lack the means to access resources that will help them reach their potential, WSS' free high-quality digital, interactive programming can be a life-changing experience.
With the program now in its fifth year, the 2022 cohort brings the total number of Scholars to 205 students from 31 countries. Upon completion of the program, Scholars become members of a growing alumni network who maintain bonds, help support future cohorts by serving as mentors, and provide informal college advice to new Scholars. Through the growing alumni network and mentorship opportunities, students are able to create an educational and social community of talented individuals that will extend well into the future.
The chart below presents the 2022 cohort of World Science Scholars.
NAME
AGE
LOCATION
SCHOOL
Jeffrey Chang
17
North Point, Hong Kong
St. Paul's College
Nehal Singh
15
Irving, Texas
Coppell High School
Manu Paramesh
13
Bengaluru, India
Homeschooled, RAM Foundation
George Cheng
16
Cary, North Carolina
Green Level High School
Mara Dumitru
16
Tenerife, Canary Islands
Homeschooled
Max Girón
15
Tegucigalpa, Honduras
Macris School
Guillermo Castellanos Alonso
15
Granada, Spain
IES Julio Rodríguez
Alberto Lobo-Guerrero B.
14
Bogotá, Colombia
Colegio San Carlos
Malak Mohamed
14
New Cairo, Egypt
The British International School, GEMS
Catherine Li
16
San Jose, California
The Harker School
Rachel Lee
17
Brooklyn, New York
Hunter College High School
Matthew Kuznicki
14
King of Prussia, Pennsylvania
Homeschooled
Laura Helling
14
Johannesburg, South Africa
Parktown High School for Girls
Tejo Madhavarapu
12
Cupertino, California
Homeschooled, L. Euler Academy
Victor Robila
15
New York, New York
Hunter College High School
Susie Lu
14
Sammamish, Washington
Sammamish School
Jessica Kim
17
La Canada, California
La Canada High School
Junayed Rafi
17
Dhaka, Bangladesh
Adamjee Public School
Chinmayi Goyal
14
Yorktown Heights, New York
Yorktown High School
April Ren
17
New York, New York
Hunter College High School
Ayushi Mohanty
16
Houston, Texas
Carnegie Vanguard High School
Ahitagni Das
17
Siliguri, India
Delhi Public School, Siliguri
Luke Andrews
17
Centurion, South Africa
Cornwall Hill College
Ananya Arunachalam
14
Tamil Nadu, India
D.A.V. Girls Senior Secondary School
Luis Neira Visiers
16
Madrid, Spain
Colegio de Fomento El Prado
Sabrina Guo
16
Oyster Bay, New York
Syosset High School
Avi Shah
15
Mumbai, India
Oberoi International School, OGC
Emmanuel Rassou
18
Cape Town, South Africa
SA College High School (SACS)
Meet Baani Kaur
17
Uttarakhand, India
Welham Boys' School
Shivika Gupta
15
Maharashtra, India
Oberoi International School
Natashya-Millie Becks
16
Bedfordshire, United Kingdom
Beaumont School
Aurora Wang
16
Shoreview, Minnesota
Mounds View High School
Shoshana Elgart
16
Blacksburg, Virginia
Blacksburg High School
Sanchali Banerjee
15
Herndon, Virginia
Thomas Jefferson High School for Science and Technology
Victor Long
15
Gilbert, Arizona
Hamilton High School
Pratham Yogish Maliya
14
Bangalore, India
National Public School, Koramangala
William Huang
17
Rancho Palos Verdes, California
Palos Verdes Peninsula High School
Ria Garg
16
Frisco, Texas
Centennial High School
Anant Asthana
16
Sugar Land, Texas
Dulles High School
Jo Leo Presaldo
15
Sipalay City, Philippines
Philippine Science High School - Main Campus
Shobhit Agarwal
15
Frisco, Texas
Rick Reedy High School
Maggie Peng
16
San Jose, California
BASIS Independent Silicon Valley
Nasya Choy
15
Conway, Arkansas
Arkansas School for Mathematics, Science, and the Arts
Ryan Santosh
15
Mumbai, India
Oberoi International School (OGC)
Jaanak Prashar
16
Fulshear, Texas
Jordan High School
Angela Narkin
15
San Francisco, California
San Francisco University High School
Uwakmfon Jacob
14
Port-Harcourt, Nigeria
Graceland International School, Port Harcourt, Nigeria
Nathan Elias
16
Austin, Texas
Liberal Arts and Science Academy (LASA)
Luke Ting
16
Dallas, Texas
Highland Park High School
Alexandra Kim
15
Pasadena, California
Polytechnic School
Uday Shankar
11
Cupertino, California
Khan Lab School
Keshav Narang
16
Ulmeca Place, California
Stanford Online High School
Tyler McHugh
16
Chicago, Illinois
Northside College Prep
Alexander Bell
16
Easton, Pennsylvania
Moravian Academy
Reiyah Jacobs
16
Cary, North Carolina
Thales Academy-Apex
About
The World Science Festival (WSF) brings science to life through original theatrical works, in-depth conversations, gripping debates, educational programs, interactive experiments, and major outdoor experiences. Over 3.3 million people have attended World Science Festival programs around the globe, and the Festival's online content has garnered more than 190 million views with over a billion minutes of total watch time.
World Science Scholars is part of World Science U, which is the online education arm of WSF, where students and lifelong learners dive more deeply into cutting edge science through artfully produced digital education content presented by world-renowned scientists.
