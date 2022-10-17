TAG - The Aspen Group Named One of Crain's Chicago Coolest Offices 2022

CHICAGO, Oct. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today Crain's Chicago Business has chosen TAG - The Aspen Group headquarters as one of its Coolest Offices for 2022. TAG, located in Chicago's historic West Loop neighborhood, was honored along with six other winners and eight honorable mentions.

The Coolest Office Award celebrates new offices in the Chicago metropolitan area based on their design and functionality. The best offices are praised for incorporating forward-thinking design features and adapting their spaces to the needs and purposes of their business.

"We are thrilled to receive such a meaningful recognition that displays our commitment to our team. Nurturing a collaborative and supportive culture in our workplace to ensure our team members can thrive is essential for TAG's continued growth," said Jeri Doris, chief human resources officer of TAG – The Aspen Group. "This award is an important milestone for us in our mission to attract and retain top talent. We are always looking for ways to improve the work experience for our team members and make TAG one of America's best places to work."

The state-of-the art workplace design supports team collaboration, strategy optimization, and professional education for the thousands of healthcare professionals in the TAG network. TAG's award-winning Chicago headquarters is located at 800 W. Fulton Market. It opened its doors in December 2021 after the completion of a two-year renovation initiative designed by Perkins&Will. Experiential graphics and signage were designed by IA Interior Architects.

The top features of the office include:

Office space spanning eight floors and 200,000 square feet, making it one of Chicago's largest corporate office spaces. Each floor features flexible working options, from individual workspaces to communal tables and meeting rooms to quiet rooms.

Three floors of collaboration spaces and training facilities dedicated to learning and development where TAG hosts programs and events for thousands of people from all across the country, from clinical training to leadership development and more.

Communal gathering spaces like Aspen Market food court with its blue brick and rough-hewn wood reflecting the bustling local neighborhood.

Natural lighting from floor-to-ceiling windows looking south across the city enhanced by a swirling, thin sculpture of light designed to resemble dental floss.

LEED Platinum and WELL certifications providing the space with clean air circulation and high-quality health and wellness benefits for team members working in the office.

Landscaped outdoor terraces providing access to fresh air and additional opportunities to relax, with sweeping views to the east, south and north.

About TAG - The Aspen Group

TAG – The Aspen Group was built on the simple idea of bringing better healthcare to more people. The independent healthcare practices TAG supports operate more than 1,300 locations in 45 states through its six consumer healthcare brands: Aspen Dental®, ClearChoice Dental Implant Center®, WellNow Urgent Care®, Chapter Aesthetic StudioSM and AZPetVet. Combined, the practices serve more than 35,000 patients each day and more than 8 million patients each year. TAG is headquartered at 800 W. Fulton Market in Chicago. For more information, visit teamtag.com, and follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

