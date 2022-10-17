Senior Executive of High Tide Available to Comment Ahead of the Fourth Anniversary of Legalization

CALGARY, AB, Oct. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - High Tide Inc. ("High Tide" or the "Company") (Nasdaq: HITI) (TSXV: HITI) (FSE: 2LYA), Canada's largest non-franchised cannabis retailer with bricks-and-mortar as well as global e-commerce assets, is pleased to announce that its senior executive is available for comment ahead of the fourth anniversary of cannabis legalization in Canada.

According to a joint study completed by Deloitte and the Ontario Cannabis Store,1 Canadians celebrate the growth of an industry that contributed $43.5 billion to the country's GDP and created 43,479 direct industry jobs between 2018 and 2021, with many in small and rural communities. Despite these successes, the industry faces headwinds that can be partially alleviated through common-sense regulatory and legislative reforms from the federal and provincial governments.

As Senior Vice President - Corporate and Public Affairs, Mr. Khan leads the policy and communications team at High Tide. He will be able to shed light on the current state of the cannabis industry and what common sense reforms Canada's federal and provincial governments should take to bolster this burgeoning sector. He has nearly two decades of experience working as a communication strategist in Canadian federal and provincial politics, including serving as the Chief of Staff to several Ontario Ministers.

Company's Highlights since Legalization

Since cannabis legalization in Canada , High Tide has grown into an international cannabis company, evolving beyond bricks-and-mortar cannabis sales with e-commerce platforms focusing on CBD and consumption accessories (Nuleaf Naturals, FABCBD, Blessed CBD, Grasscity.com, Smokecartel.com, Dailyhighclub.com, and Dankstop.com);

Since October 2018 , High Tide has grown from two stores in Alberta to 140 across British Columbia , Alberta , Saskatchewan , Manitoba and Ontario , employing over 1400 people across Canada , the United States and Europe ;

High Tide's strategy is to capture the Canadian retail cannabis market share by focusing on converting the approximately 40 percent of Canadian consumers still purchasing cannabis through illicit market channels.

