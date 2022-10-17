Privacera Included as a Sample Vendor in Gartner® Hype Cycle™ for Data Security, 2022

A Data Security Platform, according to Gartner, Inc., significantly increases the visibility and control over data

FREMONT, Calif., Oct. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Privacera, the only open-standards based data security governance leader founded by the creators of Apache Ranger™, today announced it has been included as a Sample Vendor in the Gartner Hype Cycle for Data Security 2022 for the Data Security Platform and Multicloud database activity monitoring (DAM) categories.

According to the report, "A Data Security Platform (DSP) significantly increases the visibility of, and control over, data and its broad usage — for example, in relation to unknown behaviors, not just narrower, privacy-related compliance goals — and therefore puts organizations in a position to truly secure their data. The increase in visibility and control enables secure data flows between individuals, organizations and governments."

The report further states that, "DSPs aggregate individually-mature technologies, but the integration of these technologies is immature and still emerging."

Privacera helps enterprise data teams protect sensitive data and enable privacy by securely managing data access policies across all on-premise, hybrid and multi-cloud data sources while reducing time to insights by automating outdated, manual governance processes. This will significantly reduce data security governance efforts through increased automation and consistent policy management, and the ability to ensure compliance through an open, consistent and proven standard.

"The DSP market is ever evolving, with data security platforms being the last mile and an integral part of the modern data stack to ensure a comprehensive security and privacy posture," said Rajiv Dholakia, SVP of product at Privacera. "Leveraging all of your data assets is paramount to building new data applications, data products or better customer experiences. This can only be achieved with a security strategy in place from day one that allows to discover, classify and protect all of your data assets in a consistent, transparent and scalable manner."

Dholakia adds, "many of our Fortune 500 customers, including a multinational sporting and apparel company, turned to Privacera to help the company go from only leveraging 15% of its data to 100% of data assets - seeing a 1000x reduction in the number of access policies across their data estate. This led to a broader data accessibility, faster data and user onboarding, and hence better insights for various business groups while increasing overall data protection and visibility into access at the same time."

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's Research & Advisory organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose. GARTNER is a registered trademark and service mark, and HYPE CYCLE is a registered trademark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates and are used herein with permission. All rights reserved.

About Privacera

Founded in 2016 by the creators of Apache Ranger™, Privacera's SaaS-based data security and access governance platform enables data and security teams to simplify data access, security, and privacy for data applications and analytical workloads. The Privacera platform supports compliance with regulations such as GDPR, CCPA, LGPD, and HIPAA. Privacera provides a unified view and control for securing sensitive data across multiple cloud services such as AWS, Azure, Databricks, GCP, Snowflake, and Starburst. The Privacera platform is utilized by Fortune 500 customers across finance, insurance, life sciences, retail, media, and consumer industries, as well as government agencies to automate sensitive data discovery, mask sensitive data, and manage high-fidelity policies at petabyte scale on-premises and in the cloud.

