One Call Drives Its Mission Forward with New Executive Leader

One Call adds experienced chief financial officer

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., Oct. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- One Call, a care coordination leader within the workers' compensation industry, today announced that Juan Perez has been appointed chief financial officer (CFO). Reporting directly to Chief Executive Officer Jay Krueger, Perez will be responsible for driving the company's financial strategy, enhancing its operational performance, and developing strong investor and lender relationships.

Perez comes to One Call after six years as CFO for WellPath, LLC, the nation's premier provider of high-quality, compassionate care for vulnerable patients in challenging clinical environments, such as inpatient and residential treatment facilities, civil commitment centers, and local, state, and federal correctional facilities.

"Juan has nearly 30 years of experience, the majority of which were spent in executive roles," said Krueger. "But what's even more impressive is his passion for mission-driven organizations, like our own. He comes from an organization dedicated to transforming public health by healing those who need it most. I couldn't think of a better addition to the One Call team, a team dedicated to getting people the care they need when they need it."

Prior to WellPath, Perez, a certified public accountant, led accounting and finance for numerous publicly held and private equity sponsored companies across an array of industries, including high tech, manufacturing, resort, real estate, telecom, financial services, and internet service providers.

"I am drawn to organizations with a strong financial position, engaged colleagues, and a powerful mission," said Perez. "All of these things stood out to me from the moment I began meeting with Jay and other leaders at One Call. The organization has a lot of recent positive momentum, and I'm really looking forward to playing a key role in its commitment to coordinating critical healthcare services for individuals in need."

Perez replaces Interim CFO Paul Dascoli, who has been serving One Call for the last nine months.

"Over this past year, we've been fortunate enough to have a very strong interim CFO on our executive leadership team," said Krueger. "I'm really glad we went with this approach. It enabled us to conduct a thoughtful, extensive executive search, ultimately leading us to Juan who I'm confident will be a great partner for the executive team and further position our company for success."

About One Call

As a care coordination leader within the workers' compensation industry, One Call has an unwavering commitment to get people the care they need when they need it. Leveraging more than 30 years of industry experience and innovative solutions, One Call alleviates costs and burdensome administrative work for clients and positions injured workers for high quality of life and long-term success, both in and out of the workplace. For more information and the latest news, visit onecallcm.com, LinkedIn (One Call), and Facebook (@onecallcm).

