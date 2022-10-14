Top 100 Tech Retail Start-Up, HIVERY, named Exporter of the Year 2022

SYDNEY, Oct. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- HIVERY, a leader in innovative AI-driven retail assortment strategy simulation & optimization solutions, was announced as a winner of the 2022 Premier's NSW Exporter of the Year in recognition of its innovative retail software that now has clients worldwide.

HIVERY also was the 2022 category winner for Advanced Technologies. This news comes just months after CB Insights named HIVERY in their world Retail Tech 100 rankings and their Series B investment round from Tiger Global.

The Premier's NSW Export Awards is an annual program that acknowledges the achievements, hard work, and commitment of Australian companies engaged in international business. This award recognizes exporters' important contribution to Australia's economy by strengthening the workforce and boosting prosperity for the community and the state.

"Congratulations to AI company HIVERY," said Dianne Tipping – the Chair of the Export Council of Australia.

"As a pioneer of next-generation assortment strategy simulation & optimization technologies, HIVERY was awarded the ultimate NSW Export prize last evening at a gala event held at the majestic Sydney Town Hall. HIVERY has shown strength, commitment, and resilience in building their business strongly over the past three years in particular. They have taken on the challenges and built on their expertise in the AI technology field of retail assortment strategy simulation & optimization solutions for consumer-packaged goods (CPG) companies and retailers globally."

The Export Council of Australia congratulates HIVERY on their well-deserved success."

HIVERY finds itself amongst other prestigious and hard-working organizations in the Advanced Technology category that have not only thrived but innovated, too, despite all of the market turbulence over the last few years. We are proud to stand beside them.

New South Wales Premier Dominic Perrottet said, "our local exporters are innovating, creating jobs, and cementing NSW as the nation's strongest export economy as we strive to reach our target of $200 billion in export value by 2031. After launching in 2015, HIVERY has gone from strength to strength, expanding into the US, Europe, and Japanese markets, which has resulted in their export revenue skyrocketing by 300 percent since 2019."

Jason Hosking, CEO of HIVERY, said, "We are proud to be exporting home-grown Australian IP to the world. It is an honor to receive this recognition, and we are very thankful for the support we have received from our State and, indeed, at all levels of government. They have been true partners and given HIVERY the springboard to export worldwide. In North America alone, we have 20 of the top 25 Consumer Goods brands as customers, helping them deliver an average of 6% category growth in over 100 retail categories across major USA retailers."

The HIVERY team wishes to express gratitude to the panel of judges, the Export Council of Australia, Investment NSW, and all the finalists and winners.

It is a huge privilege for HIVERY to be part of such a prestigious award and be distinguished as one of the top export businesses in our country.

Using the world's most advanced machine learning and operations research techniques, HIVERY 's goal is to empower global CPGs and retailers to make more informed decisions that will enhance customers' shopping experiences, optimize shelf space utilization, maximize profits and help the industry reduce waste.

Finally, HIVERY wishes to express gratitude to everyone who has helped them get this far. Here's to a better future we will keep on building together.

To find more about HIVERY and its solutions, visit www.hivery.com.

About HIVERY.

HIVERY is a pioneer of next-generation hyper-local retail assortment strategy simulation & optimization solutions for consumer-packaged goods (CPG) companies and retailers globally. These proprietary machine learning and applied mathematics algorithms were co-developed with Australia's national science agency - CSIRO's Data61. HIVERY was founded on the vision that Data Has A Better Idea™ - and we're working with our clients to uncover its full potential.

