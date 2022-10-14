Manulife Investment Management announces two agricultural acquisitions totaling more than 1,400 acres in Fresno County, California

TSX/NYSE/PSE: MFC SEHK: 945

BOSTON, Oct. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Manulife Investment Management today announced two agricultural acquisitions in Fresno County, California, on behalf of investors. The properties include a 500-acre almond, pistachio, and citrus orchard and an approximately 900-acre pistachio orchard.

The orchards are favorably located in California's Central Valley, a key U.S. agricultural and tree nut production region, with high-quality water rights. In addition, the properties are located in close proximity to existing farmland properties managed by Manulife Investment Management's integrated farmland management operations. The acquired properties add to an existing 22,500 acres of directly operated pistachio and citrus orchards located throughout California, providing an opportunity to benefit from economies of scale in the region.

"We are proud to add these high-quality orchards to our permanent crop portfolio, managed by our experienced direct-operation team of agricultural professionals, for the benefit of our investors," said Oliver Williams, global head of agriculture investments, Manulife Investment Management. "We believe that orchards, as a nature-based solution, can provide both economic returns to our investor clients along with social and environmental benefits. Producing healthy, nutritious food while responsibly managing these natural resources can also contribute positively to vibrant rural communities, such as the ones surrounding these investments."

Manulife Investment Management manages approximately 400,000 acres of prime farmland in major agricultural regions of the United States and in Canada, Chile, and Australia as part of its comprehensive private markets strategies. It also oversees approximately 6 million acres of timberland across the United States, Canada, New Zealand, Australia, Brazil, and Chile.

