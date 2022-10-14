L.A. WORKS AWARDED $494,060 TO BUILD DISASTER RESILIENCE PROGRAMS

Nonprofit organization launches new resource to increase disaster preparedness efforts in vulnerable Los Angeles communities

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- L.A. Works announced it has received a grant of $494,060 from the California Governor's Office of Emergency Services' Listos California campaign, part of a continuing effort to ensure that the most vulnerable in the state will be ready in the event of a disaster. The grant will expand L.A. Works' disaster resources in Los Angeles, where L.A. Works has been providing volunteer opportunities since 1991.

Listos California, named for the Spanish word for "ready," is intended to ensure that California communities are ready and prepared when faced with an emergency.

"Volunteers are most active when disasters strike. We're excited to harness this passion before a disaster to help reduce the future harm that inevitably occurs to our most vulnerable community members," said Deborah Brutchey, executive director of L.A. Works. "We are proud to partner with Listos California to ensure that Angelenos are prepared and supported through natural disasters."

On the heels of National Preparedness Month, and in time for Fire Prevention Week, L.A. Works has launched this program to mobilize hundreds of volunteers to disseminate new resources to prepare Los Angeles communities to respond to disaster. Those looking to make an impact can visit www.laworks.com/disasterpreparedness for more information.

ABOUT L.A. WORKS: For more than 30 years, L.A. Works has mobilized Angelenos as volunteers to strengthen the fabric of Los Angeles. As the region's largest and longest running volunteer action center, the nonprofit makes volunteering accessible to bring Angelenos' time and resources to nonprofits serving a range of needs, from hunger and homelessness to the achievement gap and cultural enrichment. As a unique nonprofit social enterprise, L.A. Works also create service events and programs for corporations. More at www.laworks.com.

