XDimensional Technologies Announces the Launch of the Nexsure Insurance Platform, v4

The latest version of the leading platform delivers improved usability and an enhanced user experience.

BOSTON, Oct. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- XDimensional Technologies (XDTI), a leading insurance technology provider, announced the launch of the latest version of the Nexsure Insurance Platform, v4, from their customer event, Xperience, that took place in Florida last week.

XDimensional Technologies Logo (PRNewsfoto/XDimensional Technologies, Inc.) (PRNewswire)

The Nexsure Insurance Platform, v4, includes changes to the look and feel of the platform but, more importantly, improves the efficiency and ease of performing common tasks, delivering an intuitive user experience. XDTI has streamlined the workflow for users to make it simpler and faster. Nexsure was already unique in the industry as a single platform that streamlines collaboration and increases productivity across the insurance ecosystem for retail agencies, wholesalers, networks, program managers, MGAs, and carriers. With the latest enhancements, XDTI has taken the platform to the next level, making the screens even more intuitive and ensuring that the data users need is where they need it when they need it.

At the event, customers gained their first look at the changes they will begin to adopt in the coming months. Initial V4 feedback at the event was very positive, with several customers electing to leverage the new version immediately, while others will adopt it in phases in the coming months.

"It was wonderful to see our customers excited about the latest version of the Nexsure Insurance Platform," said Rodney Gist, Chief Product Officer, XDimensional Technologies. "We've benefited from pilot customer feedback over the past six months and look forward to seeing all our customers transition to v4. We're proud of the work we've done to further streamline the workflow for our current and future customers."

About XDimensional Technologies

XDimensional Technologies, Inc. (XDTI) develops and markets the Nexsure Insurance Platform, a comprehensive insurance processing and distribution solution unique in its ability to empower and connect the insurance ecosystem, including retail agencies, wholesalers, agency networks, MGAs, and carriers. The platform drives efficient insurance processing, superior customer service, and insightful business management. Follow XDTI on LinkedIn, Twitter, and Facebook.

