HABITAS, THE DISRUPTIVE HOSPITALITY BRAND REDEFINING SUSTAINABLE TRAVEL, CONTINUES TO AMASS NOTABLE ACCOLADES GLOBALLY

NEW YORK, Oct. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Habitas , the rapidly growing, experience-led eco-hospitality brand with homes on three continents, continues its extraordinary trajectory with nine new awards recognizing the brand's excellence in sustainable design, innovation, and a community-based ethos.

Captivating both guests and the travel industry and media, Habitas shines as the recent recipient of prestigious accolades such as Condé Nast Traveler's Readers' Choice Awards for Habitas Tulum , Bacalar , and Namibia ; Architectural Digest's 2022 Hotel Awards for Great Design for Habitas Bacalar; and the AHEAD Americas Awards 2022 for Habitas Bacalar as Best Resort. The impressive streak of awards since June 2022 includes:

Condé Nast Traveler 's Bright Ideas in Travel - Habitas brand - 2022 Winner in this year's inaugural awards - Habitas brand - 2022 Winner in this year's inaugural awards

Architectural Digest 's 2022 Hotel Awards - Habitas Bacalar Winner of Great Design Awards

Condé Nast Traveler Readers Choice Awards - Habitas Tulum, Bacalar, & Namibia

National Geographic Traveller UK 's 2022 Hotel Awards - Habitas Bacalar runner-up for Castaway Category

Marie Claire UK Sustainability Awards - Habitas Bacalar; Winner of Spa Category

AHEAD Americas Awards 2022 - Habitas Bacalar; Winner of Best Resort category

World Spa Awards 2022 - Habitas AlUla winner

Hotelier Middle East Awards 2022 - Habitas AlUla for Breakout Property of The Year category

World Travel Awards 2022 - Habitas AlUla winner for Middle East's Leading New Resort 2022

The wide range of accolades comes quickly on the heels of other prestigious awards bestowed to Habitas properties including multiple Best New Hotel-led awards for Habitas Bacalar and AlUla in both Travel + Leisure's It List and Condé Nast Traveler's Hot List 2022. The brand's first Middle East property, Habitas AlUla, was further named winner of Hospitality Design Awards 2022 for Best Lifestyle Hotel, praised for its spectacular, sustainable-led design in the heart of AlUla's desert valley.

"It is tremendously gratifying to see our Habitas homes recognized by such a distinguished panel of hospitality experts and our guest community," said Oliver Ripley, Habitas Co-Founder & CEO. "The travel world seeks luxury and great service, unparalleled food and wine, but they also seek to leave a minimal footprint on the destinations they visit, and feel part of a community, enriched by their experiences. We do it differently and have proven that there is a better way to build a sustainable property that is both stylish and luxurious."

Co-founded by entrepreneur Oliver Ripley along with his partners Kfir Levy and Eduardo Castillo in 2016, Habitas is a global hospitality group that draws conscious travelers seeking new experiences built around human connection, sustainability and local community empowerment. The highly innovative concept is the reason why the brand was recently recognized in Condé Nast Traveler's 'Bright Ideas in Travel,' and the previous year's recognition as the winner of Travel + Leisure's Global Vision Awards.

The brand's impressive growth includes four additional properties due to open in late 2022 and an additional 25 projects in the pipeline. Habitas' newest property, Caravan Agafay , located 45 minutes from Marrakech, Morocco, opened October 1, as an immersive glamping experience for travelers seeking adventure, discovery, and human connection. Habitas will further launch its newest properties later this year in new locations including Todos Santos and San Miguel de Allende in Mexico, as well as a second site in Morocco.

Habitas is a global hospitality group created by a diverse community of people seeking human connection, authentic experiences and a better future together. Redefining the concept of traditional luxury in hotels, Habitas' mission is to change people's lives through creating deeper human connections and to make a lasting impact on local communities through education, employment and the creation of sustainable micro-economies. With Homes currently located in Mexico, Namibia and Saudi Arabia, Habitas is expanding globally across Latin America, Africa, the Middle East and Asia using its technology-driven approach and innovative vertically integrated model.

