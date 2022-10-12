XT.COM Lists LINKS On Its Trading Platform

SINGAPORE, Oct. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- XT.COM, the world's first socially infused trading platform, adds LINKS Token to its Main Zone (Web3). The listing allows the users to seamlessly trade, deposit and withdraw the token on the exchange. By adding the utility token LINKS, XT.COM aims to offer the audience a larger variety of utility tokens that can benefit the community in multiple ways. This will also help the GetLinks community to reach out to a wide database of XT.COM.

The LINKS token runs on Binance Smart Chain (BSC), and the token can be traded on the platform's Main Zone from 8:00 on 5th October, 2022 (UTC). Belonging to the GetLinks Network which is a decentralized platform, the LINKS token has several use cases.

About LINKS Token

The LINKS token is Asia's first blockchain remuneration token, and is run on Binance Smart Chain (BSC). The token has several unique properties related to employment such as earning more tokens by introducing workers to employers. The LINKS token can also be earned by participating in employee benefit programs and other activities. The main focus of the token is to enhance the talent hunt process in organizations.

This new venture in the Web3 space is a revolutionary project that helps in employee upskilling, finding the best employees and retaining the best ones. With this amazing concept, both the employers and the employees can overcome several challenges involved in the process of recruitment and remuneration.

About GetLinks

GetLinks.io is the world's first decentralized talent remuneration network for digital talents catered also to include Remote and Freelance workers. It's a blockchain-powered ecosystem that is owned, supervised, and perfected by the users.

In a microtransactions world of global remote, freelance and metaverses, having a transparent, fair pay system is a major roadblock in the way of attracting and retaining high-quality talents. GetLinks tech solves just that: an engaged talent pool is balanced with enough work from global clients to ensure an efficient way to determine payment methods and market prices in real-time.

Website: https://getlinks.io/

Telegram: https://t.me/LinksToken

Twitter: https://twitter.com/LinksToken

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/LinksToken

About XT.COM

By consistently expanding its ecosystem, XT.COM is dedicated to providing users with the most secure, trusted, and hassle-free digital asset trading services. Our exchange is built from a desire to give everyone access to digital assets regardless where you are.

Founded in 2018, XT.COM now serves more than 6 million registered users, over 500,000+ monthly active users and 40+ million users in the ecosystem. Covering a rich variety of trading categories together with an NFT aggregated marketplace, our platform strives to cater to its large user base by providing a secure, trusted and intuitive trading experience.

As the world's first social-infused digital assets trading platform, XT.COM also supports social networking platform based transactions to make our crypto services more accessible to users all over the world. Furthermore, to ensure optimal data integrity and security, we see user security as our top priority at XT.COM.

Website: https://www.xt.com/

Telegram: https://t.me/XTsupport_EN

Twitter: https://twitter.com/XTexchange

View original content:

SOURCE XT.com