PARSLEY HEALTH EXPANDS HOLISTIC PRIMARY CARE SERVICES FOR WOMEN WITH NEW, NATIONAL AUTOIMMUNE PROGRAM

18 million American women suffer from at least one autoimmune condition, most wait an average of 4.5 years for an accurate diagnosis; Parsley Health's program is shown to resolve symptoms fast and lower costs

NEW YORK, Oct. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Parsley Health, the nation's leading holistic primary care provider for women and families, announced today that Parsley is expanding its high-touch, tech-enabled care with a new protocol for autoimmune conditions. Since 2016, Parsley has supported tens of thousands of patients in successfully treating and recovering from autoimmune conditions such as celiac disease, Hashimoto thyroiditis, IBS, psoriasis, and more. Parsley's new autoimmune protocol will remove barriers to treatment – improving diagnosis rates, lowering costs, and reducing symptoms faster, with some patients completely eliminating medication use.

Autoimmune conditions are expensive, difficult to diagnose and predominantly affect women during the prime of their working years. At least $54.1 billion is spent annually on autoimmune treatments, making it the third most expensive therapeutic class after antidiabetics (#1) and oncologics (#2). According to the American Autoimmune Related Diseases Association , 40% of surveyed patients had to skip treatment because costs were too high. Nearly 80% of the approximately 24 million Americans diagnosed with an autoimmune condition are women and, despite delayed diagnoses, over the past several decades, cases have risen 50% – a trend that continues upward.

"Autoimmune conditions strike women during the prime of their lives and careers – there is no reason for them to suffer for years before they find relief," said Dr. Robin Berzin, Founder and CEO of Parsley Health. "Because autoimmune conditions affect multiple organs and systems, missed diagnoses and misdiagnoses are common. On average, patients with autoimmune conditions see four doctors and suffer for 4.5 years before receiving an accurate diagnosis, which is heartbreaking."

Health costs for an individual with multiple complex conditions – like an autoimmune condition – are eight times higher than for someone who is healthy. Parsley's autoimmune protocol looks at the body as an integrated system – rather than isolated parts; as a result, Parsley's clinicians have the insight to provide clearer diagnoses and treatment plans that resolve symptoms, reduce medications and even put some chronic autoimmune conditions into remission.

Third-party validated outcomes data shows that Parsley patients see a 65% reduction in autoimmune medications, with 12% eliminating them completely, while under Parsley's care.

"Autoimmune patients are often told 'it's all in their heads,' while they suffer from severe symptoms that reduce their productivity at work and their wellbeing at home," said Berzin. "We need to stop the cycle – and we can do that by creating a homebase for women's health that gets to the root cause of symptoms fast with treatments proven to work."

The launch of Parsley's national autoimmune protocol coincides with the company's announcement that they have gone in-network with Aetna NY , Aetna CA, and Blue Shield CA, with more health plan, employer and enterprise partnerships launching later this year.

"I was diagnosed with an aggressive form of Rheumatoid Arthritis," said one woman who is a Parsley patient in her 40s, "and my conventional doctors said I would be on at least four medications just to manage my pain and inflammation. I had no hope with conventional medicine but within four months with Parsley, I was completely pain free, off all medications and declared in remission! It was all due to the functional medical approach of solving the root of the problem as opposed to just treating symptoms."

About Parsley Health

Parsley Health is the nation's leading holistic primary care provider, designed to be the homebase for the complex health needs of women and families. Parsley's unique clinical model drives powerful health outcomes and cost savings by blending functional medicine with conventional primary care to address the root cause of chronic conditions – creating personalized, holistic care plans that put food, lifestyle, and proactive diagnostic testing on the prescription pad alongside medication. Parsley's programs include doctor visits, health coaching, access to advanced diagnostic testing, personalized care and lifestyle plans, and unlimited messaging and support. Parsley is available nationwide via telemedicine and has locations in NYC and LA. Parsley is in-network with Aetna NY. Learn more at www.parsleyhealth.com .

