LifeNet Health features breakthrough MIS technology at 2022 NASS Annual Meeting

The exhibit features ViviGen® MIS, the first viable cellular allograft delivery system designed specifically for minimally invasive surgery

CHICAGO, Oct. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- LifeNet Health is showcasing the most advanced allograft biologics for fusion during the North American Spine Society (NASS) 2022 Annual Meeting in Chicago Oct. 12-14 (Booth #3216). The global leader in allograft solutions and processing technology will feature the growing body of evidence supporting LifeNet Health's solutions for thoracic, cervical, and lumbar fusions — including ViviGen® Cellular Bone Matrix, PliaFX® Prime moldable demineralized fibers, and VertiGraft® structural allografts.

LifeNet Health has tailored these solutions to overcome clinical challenges ranging from the routine to the most complex fusions, including minimally invasive procedures. Visitors will have the exclusive opportunity to experience the speed and precision of the ViviGen MIS delivery device in a carefully designed handling station. ViviGen MIS brings the clinical advantages of ViviGen into a device that makes graft delivery faster, more predictable, and more precise. "It really satisfies all of our requirements to get the graft into the disc space quickly and efficiently," said Deepak Reddy, MD, of South Bend Orthopedics.

NASS participants can also experience the exceptional handling of PliaFX Prime, the world's most versatile osteobiologic, and the strength of VertiGraft, which has been shown to clinically outperform PEEK spacers.

"Our extensive data, industry-leading technologies, and better biologics are creating better lives," said Rich Rice, LifeNet Health Vice President of Orthopedics & CMF. "We look forward to sharing with clinicians at NASS how these solutions can bring unsurpassed results to their patients and unrivaled efficiency to their procedures."

Better Data

NASS participants can explore peer-reviewed publications with compelling data about the clinical effectiveness of LifeNet Health's solutions. This includes published data showing that patients who received VertiGraft implants experienced significantly lower rates of pseudoarthrosis and reoperation than patients who received PEEK implants, as well as data that demonstrates how ViviGen supports successful outcomes even in complex, multi-level fusions and in patients with comorbidities known to hinder bone healing.

"We have good clinical data, we know it's safe, and we've been using it for years in so many patients and in so many applications," said Dr. Reddy. "ViviGen in all of its formulations is a tool that surgeons can use to get a solid, robust fusion in a very patient friendly and safe way."

Better Value

Throughout the exhibition, LifeNet Health will also highlight the unique combination of efficacy and economic value found in biologics such as PliaFX Prime and ViviGen. With no carrier to dilute its bone-healing potential, PliaFX Prime's all-cortical-fiber design is driven by data showing that 100% bone grafts grow more bone than those with a carrier.1,2 That also means PliaFX Prime delivers 100% value by providing more bone by volume than grafts that rely on a carrier to improve handling.

Similarly, ViviGen Cellular Bone Matrix has been shown to deliver not only exceptional clinical outcomes — with complex, multi-level fusion rates as high as 98% — but also significantly lower hospital charges than other grafting solutions. A 2019 study showed that charges associated with ViviGen were as much as $50,000 lower than those associated with recombinant human bone morphogenetic protein-2 (rhBMP-2).3

For those who are unable to attend the show, these solutions are featured in the LifeNet Health digital showcase at www.lifenethealth.org/NASS2022.

About LifeNet Health

LifeNet Health helps save lives, restore health, and give hope to thousands each year. It is the world's most trusted provider of transplant solutions — from organ procurement to bio-implants and cellular therapies — and a leader in regenerative medicine, while always honoring the donors and health care professionals who enable healing. For more information about LifeNet Health, go to www.lifenethealth.org.

