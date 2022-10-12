Evan Savarick Promoted to Managing Director of Investments

NEW YORK, Oct. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Wells Fargo Advisors announced Senior Portfolio Manager, Evan Savarick, has been promoted to Managing Director – Investments. This prestigious distinction is in recognition of his decade long experience and performance in the financial services industry, including his practice's impressive 300%+ growth across The Savarick Group's New York City & South Florida offices over the past 3 years.

Evan's team employs a client centric approach - providing white glove wealth management services, while always prioritizing their clients' best interest. The team gets to know each of their clients personally, then builds and executes comprehensive investment strategies founded on each client's specific financial goals and needs. Their holistic approach empowers clients to achieve financial prosperity and feel more confident.

The Savarick Group, of Wells Fargo Advisors, partners with high-net-worth families and business owners with diverse backgrounds across the country. Additionally, Evan specializes in investment planning for healthcare professionals. He works directly with physicians and other medical professionals to create investment, planning, and business strategies unique to their field.

"Our team's growth and success is a direct result of referrals from our happy clients," said Roy Savarick, Evan's father and Senior Vice President - Investments. "Our clients are multi-generational and put a lot of trust in our team. They value our comprehensive approach in analyzing their finances, and also in our in-depth understanding of their unique investment plans, often involving estate planning strategies, business planning, tax planning and more."

Evan Savarick holds a master's degree in Finance from Vanderbilt University and graduated valedictorian with a bachelor's degree in Finance from the Burnett Honors College of the University of Central Florida. His studying of the financial markets began at a very young age, learning how to analyze companies from his father. His love of helping people and finance are what led him to join Roy and his brother, Matthew, at The Savarick Group more than a decade ago.

The Savarick Group focuses on asset management, wealth planning and succession planning, in addition to retirement planning, philanthropy and more.

The Savarick Group team also includes Associate Financial Advisor, Molly Pacheco and Senior Client Associate, Jennifer Harley. The Savarick Group of Wells Fargo Advisors offices are located in Fort Lauderdale, Florida at 350 East Las Olas Blvd. & New York City at 280 Park Ave. TheSavarickGroup.com

About Wells Fargo Advisors

With $1.88 trillion in client assets as of March 31, 2022, Wells Fargo Advisors provides advice and guidance to help clients maximize all aspects of their financial lives. Our vast network of financial advisors, one of the nation's largest, serves investors through locations in all 50 states and the District of Columbia. Wells Fargo Advisors is a part of Wells Fargo Wealth & Investment Management (WIM), a division within Wells Fargo & Company and one of the largest wealth managers in the U.S. WIM provides financial products and services through various bank and brokerage affiliates of Wells Fargo & Company. Wells Fargo Advisors is a trade name used by Wells Fargo Clearing Services, LLC and Wells Fargo Advisors Financial Network, LLC, Members SIPC, separate registered broker-dealers and non-bank affiliates of Wells Fargo & Company. All data includes Wells Fargo Clearing Services, LLC and Wells Fargo Advisors Financial Network, LLC, as of March 31, 2022. www.wellsfargoadvisors.com

Investment and Insurance Products are: Not Insured by the FDIC or Any Federal Government Agency

Not a Deposit or Other Obligation of, or Guaranteed by, the Bank or Any Bank Affiliate

Subject to Investment Risks, Including Possible Loss of the Principal Amount Invested

About Wells Fargo

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) is a leading financial services company that has approximately $1.9 trillion in assets, proudly serves one in three U.S. households and more than 10% of small businesses in the U.S., and is the leading middle market banking provider in the U.S. We provide a diversified set of banking, investment and mortgage products and services, as well as consumer and commercial finance, through our four reportable operating segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth & Investment Management. Wells Fargo ranked No. 37 on Fortune's 2021 rankings of America's largest corporations. In the communities we serve, the company focuses its social impact on building a sustainable, inclusive future for all by supporting housing affordability, small business growth, financial health, and a low-carbon economy. News, insights, and perspectives from Wells Fargo are also available at Wells Fargo Stories.

Additional information may be found at www.wellsfargo.com | Twitter: @WellsFargo

Investment products and services are offered through Wells Fargo Advisors, a trade name used by Wells Fargo Clearing Services, LLC, Member SIPC, a registered broker-dealer and non-bank affiliate of Wells Fargo & Company.

Wells Fargo Advisors associates referenced, when registered, are registered with Wells Fargo Clearing Services, LLC.

©2022 Wells Fargo Clearing Services, LLC. All rights reserved.

Contact Information

Shea Leordeanu

Wells Fargo Advisors

Shea.Leordeanu@wellsfargoadvisors.com

View original content:

SOURCE Wells Fargo Advisors