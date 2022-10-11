Midea Publishes World's First Environmental Product Declaration (EPD) for Air Conditioning Product

NUREMBERG, Germany, Oct. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Smart home global leader Midea ("the Company") hosted a ceremony at Chillventa 2022 to mark the release of the Company's Environmental Product Declaration (EPD) for its XtremeSave series split air conditioner. Working with the testing, inspection, and certification (TIC) company TÜV SÜD, Midea has registered and published the world's first EPD for air conditioning products on the International EPD System and received a Product Carbon Footprint Certification from TÜV SÜD. As part of the Company's long-standing efforts for sustainable development, this marks another milestone since Midea conducted the life cycle assessment (LCA) to help provide consumers with transparent product-related environmental information and more sustainable values that will be created for the world.

"The air conditioning sector is a critical and key element to fight climate change, and Midea has set a shining example," said Mr. Robert, Ostendorf-Head of Global CPS, TÜV SÜD Product Service Division. "In recent years, Midea has succeeded in developing products with eco-friendly certified by TUV, such as 'Flash Cooling' and 'Easy to Clean', to achieve a very high energy efficiency."

Thomas Kunnig, Sales Manager of HVAC Solutions of Midea said, "The publication of the EPD aligns with our mission to help the industry and the world reduce its carbon footprint and achieve net zero. We have implemented a plethora of measures to examine and overhaul the entire product cycle to minimize waste and CO2 emission, engaging with partners to establish a greener supply chain to empower all Midea's customers in building a healthier and more sustainable lifestyle."

Each product presents an opportunity for Midea to trim down its environmental footprint. As a key player in the air-conditioning appliances sector, Midea has been spearheading numerous frontier research to develop safer and eco-friendly chemical alternatives for its products, with the application of propane (R290) for its split air conditioners having been recognized by United Nations Industrial Development Organization (UNIDO) for its significant contribution to the global environment.

Additionally, the Company prioritizes energy efficiency and performance enhancement in product design. Midea produces over 2 million units of air-conditioners equipped with its green technologies, which can help save 416 million kWh of electricity and reduce 414,700 tonnes of greenhouse gas and 12,400 tonnes of sulfur dioxide annually. Typically, an air conditioner's use stage accounts for 80% of its carbon footprint, while Midea's air conditioner can save up to 70% power usage in ECO mode within 8 hours at night. In this way, consumers contribute to protecting the planet and gradually dispel the stereotype that air conditioners ruin the environment.

Midea's energy efficiency goals extend beyond product design. The Company has achieved more than 20% photovoltaic power in the manufacturing process. Meanwhile, it has implemented a zero-carbon solution for its industrial buildings, utilizing less land, less carbon energy, and more hazard-free materials as part of its cleaner manufacturing strategy.

For packaging, Midea uses recyclable and biodegradable materials that enable the company to reduce over 11,500 tons of waste per year. Midea also provides responsible takeback options, allowing the company to recycle over 32,220 used home appliances by the end of 2021. To further expand its recycling program, Midea has started to offer a more flexible trade-in option for cross-product purchases.

With a green strategy built on six main pillars that span product design, material procurement, manufacturing, recycling, logistics, and services, Midea deploys solutions to address the environmental impact throughout the business cycle while exploring new ways to improve product quality and durability and cut energy consumption.

