Simplicity Welcomes Hank Kuonen as Partner with the Acquisition of Kuonen Insurance Marketing

SUMMIT, N.J., Oct. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Simplicity Group ("Simplicity") today announced the acquisition of Kuonen Insurance Marketing, LLC, an Arkansas-based brokerage organization led by Hank Kuonen. Kuonen Insurance Marketing becomes the 44th group to join Simplicity.

"Hank and Rick successfully built Kuonen Insurance Marketing with a strong commitment to helping financial professionals grow their business and serve their clients," said Bruce Donaldson, President and CEO of Simplicity. "Now with the combined marketing and product resources of the Simplicity Group behind him, we know going forward Hank will be able to help more agents and serve more clients with his unique brand of entrepreneurial professionalism. We are thrilled to welcome Hank to Simplicity."

"I am excited to grow my business with the full power of Simplicity behind me," said Hank Kuonen. "Everyone I have met at Simplicity has demonstrated a thoughtful approach to our new partnership, and has taken care as we begin integrating my business into the broader organization. Fully utilizing Simplicity's back-office functions and tapping into their marketing programs and training events will allow me to do what I love: to connect with and support agents as they support their clients' needs."

About Kuonen Insurance Marketing

Founded in 1985 by Rick Kuonen, Kuonen Insurance Marketing supports independent financial professionals. With access to top carriers, and a deep commitment to customer service, Kuonen distinguishes itself as a leading Brokerage Agency.

About Simplicity Group

Simplicity Group is one of the nation's largest and fastest-growing financial product distribution companies, which has had 44 distribution businesses join its partnership (including Kuonen Insurance Marketing). Each of Simplicity's operating businesses is directed by its local management team and benefits from access to Simplicity's group resources. Through partnership with top distribution organizations and technology companies, Simplicity seeks to provide compelling business solutions that will attract the industry's best leadership, talent, advisors, agents, and future partners.

Simplicity supports independent financial advisors and agents across the country with investment, annuity and life insurance solutions with a focus on client education, consumer value and partnership. For more information, please visit: www.simplicitygroup.com and follow the Company on LinkedIn .

