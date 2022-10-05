Reservations for Limited-Production Acura TLX Type S PMC Edition to Open Tomorrow, October 6

TLX Type S PMC Edition is handcrafted in Acura's Performance Manufacturing Center

Production of exclusive TLX Type S PMC Edition limited to just 300 units

Available in three NSX-derived colors – Curva Red, 130R White and Long Beach Blue

TORRANCE, Calif., Oct. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Adding a healthy dose of tech, materials and craftsmanship from the NSX supercar, the limited-production 2023 Acura TLX Type S PMC Edition will be available for reservations tomorrow, starting at 10:00 am PT at Acura.com. Revealed this summer, the TLX Type S PMC Edition is the fifth vehicle handcrafted by the same master technicians who build the NSX Type S at the Performance Manufacturing Center (PMC) in Ohio1, and the first to be offered in multiple color choices.

The production run of the 2023 TLX Type S PMC Edition is limited to just 300 units for the U.S. market, with 100 units offered in each of three NSX-derived premium colors – Curva Red, 130R White and Long Beach Blue. Reservations open initially for Curva Red on October 6, followed by 130R White on November 9, and finally by Long Beach Blue on December 8. Manufacturers Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) is expected to be in the low-to-mid $60K range.

Exterior design elements exclusive to the TLX Type S PMC Edition include Berlina Black paint for the roof, antenna and door handles, and black-chrome quad exhaust finishers. The NSX-inspired Y-spoke 20-inch lightweight wheels are painted in a new Copper-finish, a first for an Acura model. Additional exterior enhancements include a carbon fiber decklid lip spoiler, a carbon fiber rear diffuser, lower side sill garnish and gloss-black exterior badging.

Inside, the TLX Type S PMC Edition is further distinguished by carbon fiber interior trim panels, illuminated side sills and premium floor mats with Type S badges and colored accent binding. Vehicles finished in Curva Red paint feature an Ebony interior highlighted by red contrast stitching. Long Beach Blue Pearl is paired with an eye-catching Orchid interior with striking blue stitching, while 130R White is paired exclusively with a sporty Red interior.

Milano leather seats with Ultrasuede® inserts are standard and an individually-numbered serial plaque on the lower console designates the 2023 TLX Type S PMC Edition as a limited-edition vehicle handcrafted at the Performance Manufacturing Center.

The quickest and best handling Acura sedan ever, every TLX Type S, including the PMC Edition, features a turbocharged V6 engine producing 355-horsepower, Super Handling All-Wheel Drive™ (SH-AWD®) with true torque-vectoring, Brembo® front brakes and double-wishbone front suspension. Also built in Ohio, at the Anna Engine Plant, the Type S-exclusive engine was developed by some of the company's most experienced powertrain engineers, including members of the team that developed the NSX's twin-turbocharged V6 hybrid power unit. Moreover, its Type S-exclusive Sport+ driving mode sharpens responses for even greater performance and driver enjoyment.

Acura engineers created the TLX Type S as an emotional premium performance sedan without sacrificing everyday usability and comfort. Every TLX Type S and TLX Type S PMC Edition also comes with 16-way driver and front passenger sport seats with power adjustable bolsters, an ELS STUDIO 3D® 17-speaker premium audio system and a 10.2-inch audio and information display operated with Acura's award-winning True Touchpad Interface™.

Standard safety and driver assistive equipment includes the AcuraWatch™ suite of safety and driver assistive technologies and an application of the world's first front passenger airbag designed to reduce head rotation in a collision.

Following the hand-assembly process, each TLX Type S PMC Edition receives the same quality control process as NSX, including a dyno check, paint inspection and rough-road simulation. To protect the paint during shipping, PMC Editions are wrapped in a specially designed car cover and transported to Acura dealers via enclosed, single-car carriers.

For details on Acura's PMC Edition vehicles, visit AcuraNews.com.

2023 TLX Type S PMC Edition Details:

Handcrafted at the Performance Manufacturing Center (PMC)

Exteriors finished in NSX premium nano-pigment paints:

Carbon fiber decklid spoiler

Carbon fiber rear diffuser

Lightweight Copper Y-spoke wheels with black lug nuts

Pirelli P-Zero Summer Tire (255/35)

Berlina black roof panel and antenna

Berlina black door handles

Black-chrome quad exhaust finishers

Gloss black badging

Side sill garnish

Carbon fiber interior trim panels

Illuminated Type S side sills

Premium floor mats with Type S badges and colored accent binding

Flat bottom heated steering wheel

Unique PMC Edition numbered serial plaque

For more information on the 2023 Acura TLX Type S click here.

About Acura

Acura is a leading automotive nameplate that delivers Precision Crafted Performance – a commitment to expressive styling, high-performance and innovative engineering, all built on a foundation of quality and reliability. The Acura lineup currently features five distinctive models – the next-gen Integra sport compact, TLX sport sedan, the RDX and MDX sport-utility vehicles, and the electrified NSX supercar, along with high-performance Type S variants. Acura's first all-electric model will be an SUV, the ZDX and ZDX Type S, and will arrive in 2024. All Acura vehicles sold in America are made in the U.S., using domestic and globally sourced parts.

1 Using domestic and globally-sourced parts.

