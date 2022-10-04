Senske Services Acquires Green Mountain Lawn & Tree Care

KENNEWICK, Wash., Oct. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Senske Services announces the acquisition of Green Mountain Lawn & Tree Care based in Commerce City, Colorado. Senske is a family-owned provider of premier lawn, tree, and pest control services throughout the Western United States.

Senske Logo (PRNewsfoto/Senske Services) (PRNewswire)

Founded in 1985 by Wade Grove, Green Mountain has provided quality lawn and tree care for nearly four decades. When deciding to step back from the day-to-day, Mr. Grove looked for a partner that shared his values. He found that partner in seventy-five-year-old Senske Services.

This is the seventh successful acquisition completed by Senske Services in 2022, contributing to three years of record-breaking growth for the company. Senske plans to dramatically increase M&A activity by targeting an expanding national footprint. According to Senske's Chief Operating Officer, Tim Ehrhart, "our expansion and growth strategy focuses on acquiring companies with similar service lines and quality employees that can join our team. We look forward to providing fantastic service to our new customers."

About Senske Services:

Senske Services is a market-leading, multi-state home services company focused on growing organically and through mergers and acquisitions in the Western United States. Senske is a family-owned business, operating since 1947 with a strong legacy and heritage tied to its core values. The Senske family of brands includes Senske Pest Control, Senske Lawn and Tree Care, Senske Grounds Maintenance, Fit Turf, and Christmas Décor by Senske. Senske is actively exploring expansion opportunities; for companies interested in selling their lawn care or pest control business, contact Bjorn Gjerde at 509.308.1260 or visit www.senske.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Senske Lawn & Tree Care Inc