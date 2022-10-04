InventHelp Inventor Develops Touchless Way to Sanitize Hands (LJD-126)

PITTSBURGH, Oct. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I thought there could be a better way to protect customers and employees against germs without the extra hassle and work," said an inventor, from Maspeth, N.Y., "so I invented the PALM DISINFECTING SYSTEM. My design would eliminate the need to continually wipe down door handles, counters and other surfaces using disinfectants."

The patent-pending invention provides a touchless way to sanitize hands in public places. In doing so, it helps to prevent the spread of germs and viruses. As a result, it enhances safety and it provides added protection and peace of mind. The invention features an automatic design that is easy to use so it is ideal for commercial locations. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

