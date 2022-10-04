Ellucian and Higher Digital Partner to Deliver Enhanced Change Management Solutions

RESTON, Va. and TYSONS, Va., Oct. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ellucian, the leading higher education technology solutions provider, and Higher Digital, a leader in digital transformation management for higher education, announced a strategic partnership to accelerate and enhance the move to cloud, modernization of business processes, and integration of systems for colleges and universities. With this agreement, Ellucian will offer Higher Digital's change management services to complement its own implementation services and solution offerings for customers worldwide.

(PRNewsfoto/Ellucian) (PRNewswire)

"With a long history dedicated to higher education, Ellucian is deeply vested in helping our customers deliver the transformative power of education with a focus on improving student success," said Ricardo Leitao, Senior Vice President, Global Services, Ellucian. "We also recognize that it is becoming more challenging for institutional leaders to implement new technology and modernize existing environments with limited resources. Higher Digital's approach to change management removes the guesswork for customers, aligns stakeholders on plans, and returns them to their primary focus of helping students while we facilitate the change."

"As a leading enterprise software company, Ellucian recognizes the importance and power of change management to drive successful ERP deployments and to help institutions get the most out of their investment," said Wayne Bovier, founder and CEO of Higher Digital. "Higher Digital provides an innovative, software-oriented approach to change management to help institutions reduce execution risks, remain aligned throughout the project, increase team performance, and build trust across the organization."

Higher Digital change management services now offered by Ellucian include: Blueprint Preview, an analysis to benchmark the institution's readiness for transformation; Blueprint Service, discovery workshops to develop a roadmap and performance measurement framework; and Change Management Embedded Service, a solution that embeds a team of specialists to train and operationalize its strategic change management process.

To simplify the customer experience, these Higher Digital services may be purchased directly from Ellucian as part of existing customer contracts. For more information, visit: https://higher.digital/sea-change/transformation-as-a-service/.

ABOUT ELLUCIAN

Ellucian is the market leader charting the digital future of higher education with a portfolio of cloud-ready technology solutions and services. From student recruitment to workforce analytics; from fundraising opportunities to alumni engagement; Ellucian's comprehensive suite of data-rich tools gives colleges and universities the information they need to lead with confidence.

Working with a community of more than 2,700 customers in over 50 countries, Ellucian keeps innovating as higher education keeps evolving. Drawing on its comprehensive higher education business acumen and suite of services, Ellucian guides its customers through manageable, sustainable digital transformation—so that every type of institution and student can thrive in today's fast-changing landscape. To find out what's next in higher education solutions and services, visit Ellucian at www.ellucian.com.

ABOUT HIGHER DIGITAL

Higher Digital is a digital transformation company that provides consulting, software, and data benchmarking tools to significantly reduce the time and cost for higher education executives to assess, plan, and measure their technology strategies. Higher Digital is headquartered in Tysons Corner, Virginia, and has offices in London, UK and Amsterdam, The Netherlands. For more information, please visit www.higher.digital.

MEDIA CONTACTS

Lindsay Stanley | Senior Director, Communications, Ellucian

Emily Brown | Managing Director, Public Relations for Higher Digital

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Ellucian