Dominion DMS announces integration with Market Scan®.

BOCA RATON, Fla., Oct. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Dominion DMS announced a partnership with Market Scan Information Systems, Inc., the industry-leading Automotive Payments as a Service™ (APaaS™) provider. Dominion DMS will integrate key data from Market Scan's APaaS™ platform, enabling Dominion's dealers to calculate payments with exact sales tax rates in any zip code in every state with unequaled, scientific precision using the customer's address.

In today's market, consumers are willing to travel to various destinations to find a vehicle that meets their needs. Historically, it has been a challenge for dealerships to quote all-inclusive consumer lease and finance payments accurately. Within VUE DMS, the sales department can accurately calculate payments and the sales tax, whether the buyer is in the dealership, across town, or in another state.

"We are excited to partner with Dominion DMS," said Rusty West, President & CEO of Market Scan. "It has never been more important to present consumers with exact, consistent, and all-inclusive payment quotes online and in the store. Dominion realizes the importance and value of integrating our data into their DMS, resulting in a much-improved consumer experience."

"Our dealer partners praise the value of this integration, especially in today's challenging market. Dominion DMS looks forward to deepening our integration and improving the workflows through additional value-added services Market Scan offers." - Arlene Clements, VP of Business Development.

This announcement is a compelling reason for dealers to consider what VUE DMS can offer. To learn more about Dominion DMS and its VUE DMS platform, visit VUEDMS.com.

About Dominion DMS:

Dominion DMS partners with automotive dealers to offer modern solutions in an ever-evolving landscape. Dominion DMS introduced VUE DMS, a cloud-native dealer management system that gives US-based franchised automotive dealers the digital security, flexibility, and efficiency to meet today's rapidly changing market. Built on Microsoft Azure Cloud by a team with decades of experience serving dealerships, VUE DMS enables dealers to deliver seamless customer interactions, reduce costs and protect their business. Through its robust suite of certified SecureVUE APIs, VUE DMS provides technology partners with the access and workflows they need to satisfy our common customers, the dealers. Consider Dominion DMS today. For more information, visit our website , and like us on Facebook , LinkedIn , and YouTube .

About Market Scan

Market Scan is the leading Automotive Payments as a Service™ provider for the automotive industry. APaaS™ is the choice by industry leaders and retail powerhouses to generate Scientifically Perfect Payment Solutions™ for any conceivable automotive transaction. APaaS™ powers modern retailing solutions online - and in more than 10,000 dealerships. APaaS™ solutions enable automotive dealers, lenders, manufacturers, technology companies, and marketing firms to improve profitability, gain market share and provide consumers with a vastly improved experience. For more information, call 800-658-7226 or go to www.marketscan.com.

