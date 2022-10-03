PhotoVogue's First NFT Collection Launches on Eco-Friendly Marketplace Voice

The partnership focuses on empowering emerging creators from underrepresented and

marginalized communities to reflect a diversity of perspectives

NEW YORK, Oct. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Voice, the leading digital art marketplace, officially announces the artist collection for their latest NFT Residency program, in partnership with PhotoVogue, is now live. The program marks Conde Nast's PhotoVogue in their inaugural entrance into Web3 and focuses on emerging photographers from around the world.

The Residency program and collection is an incredible opportunity to amplify the storytelling power of photography and empower diverse artists globally, nurturing their creativity in the digital space.

The NFT Residency was a one-month virtual experience where Voice helped PhotoVogue's diverse portfolio of photographers learn how to successfully enter the world of Web3 through digital workshops, mentorship, and additional resources.

"The NFT space is built on the foundation of transparency, authenticity, inclusivity and equality which are at the core of what we do at Voice," said Salah Zalatimo, CEO of Voice. "We are thrilled to help the photography arm of Vogue Magazine expand their horizons into the NFT space."

The residency focused on the overarching theme of equity and justice. Art produced covers complex topics like the long-term effects of the pandemic on children, the difficulty of living in the midst of a war zone, the consequences of a recent major oil spill, how an identity can be denied and erased from representation, the fluidity and abstract nature of identity and territory, and more.

"Every day we hear someone saying that photography is dying. Well, I'm convinced that instead, photography is very much alive, and although it is acquiring new functions and meaning, its power and magic will never cease to exist, said Alessia Glaviano, Head of Global PhotoVogue. "NFTs and blockchain potentially present a whole new world for all this magic to unfold and for the photographers to express themselves."

This is the latest NFT Residency Program from Voice following the success of their first programs which included notable names in the art world such as Azu Nwagbogu, Kimberly Drew, Chad Knight, Myriam Ben Salah, Misan Harriman, Alexander Gilkes, and a diverse group of more than 40 creatives from around the world.

The PhotoVogue Residency collection is available for purchase with credit card on Voice.com. New art will be dropping throughout the months of October and November.

About Voice

Voice is a digital art marketplace for emerging artists. The easy-to-use platform is built on blockchain and allows digital art sales through environmentally sustainable practices.

For more information, visit www.voice.com .

About PhotoVogue

PhotoVogue curates a pool of incredible image makers from around the world to create an international database of the most interesting and diverse voices in contemporary photography. Our mission has always been and will continue to be to champion talent, reach into historically excluded communities, improve visual literacy and shape a more just, ethical and inclusive visual world. Run by Alessia Glaviano, the program connects artists, community and commerce through Condé Nast's global creative networks.

PhotoVogue runs an annual festival in Milan. The first conscious fashion photography festival dedicated to the shared ground between ethics and aesthetics. The PhotoVogue Festival is a unique, one-of-a-kind event. It brings together our community since 2016, touching upon meaningful contemporary issues, furthering the conversation around the promotion of creativity and diversity in image making.

Learn more at www.vogue.com/photovogue .

View original content:

SOURCE Voice