New POWER JOE® Propane-Powered Portable Generator a Must for Storm Season

Propane-powered generator provides a cleaner, greener way to power up and keep life going during power outages

HOBOKEN, N.J., Oct. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- From Snow Joe®, America's #1 Brand of Pressure Washers + Snow Blowers, comes Power Joe®, the Propane-Powered Portable Generator. A cleaner way to power up and keep life going during power outages, this power-packed portable propane generator can save consumers up to $30,000 in property damage resulting from flooded basements, frozen pipes, spoiled food and medicine, and more.

WHEN THE POWER'S GONE, POWER JOE® ON. When you suddenly lose power, life stops. Keep the power on with your home's hero: the Portable Propane Generator from Power Joe, by Sun Joe®. (PRNewswire)

"The Power Joe Propane-Powered Portable Generator is a true innovation," says Paul Riley, Jr. , COO of Snow Joe.

The secret is Power Joe's unique PRO POWER3X technology: PowerSTART boasts a 24-Volt iON+ lithium-ion battery that instantly turns on the motor at just the touch of a button, with up to 4100 watts of power. Plus, the battery powers over 100 tools in the 24V iON+ cordless tool system! PowerCOOL ensures superior air flow with an enhanced fan design for a stronger-running motor than traditional generators. And PowerFUEL harnesses the power of propane for cleaner use, and is virtually maintenance free!

The Power Joe Propane-Powered Portable Generator is equipped to power devices with multiple outlet options, including two standard 120-volt outlets, USB-A and -C ports for electronics, a twist-lock receptacle and an RV outlet for campers and campsites!

"The Power Joe Propane-Powered Portable Generator is a true innovation," says Paul Riley, Jr., Chief Operating Officer of Snow Joe. "It can run lamps, fridges, microwaves, heaters, the AC, and keep phones, tablets, and TVs on during a power outage at just the push of a button. Forget the days of straining with a pull-start! If you can start your barbecue, anyone can turn on Power Joe."

The Power Joe Propane-Powered Portable Generator includes a host of other cutting-edge features as well, such as an onboard LCD display and control panel, a low-oil sensor with automatic shut-off, and dual circuit breakers. A true powerhouse in every sense of the word, When the Power's Gone, Power Joe On. The new Power Joe Propane-Powered Portable Generator is available now at snowjoe.com and local retailers across the US.

About Snow Joe, LLC

Snow Joe — and its complementary brands Sun Joe, Aqua Joe, and Auto Joe — planted its roots as a digitally native, direct-to-consumer company that designs, develops, and distributes high-quality, yet affordable, lawn and garden tools. Intuitively merging advanced eCommerce technology on the back-end with innovative tools on the front end, the "Joe" family of brands has disrupted the lawn and garden landscape by its ability to get its tools quickly into the hands of its customers when they need them most. Originally founded in 2004 with the mission to bring homeowners smart winter solutions, the company has grown to become not only the market share leader in electric and cordless snowblowers but also the leader in the electric pressure washer category. Over the years, Snow Joe has evolved into a robust, omnichannel, customer-centric business that now offers a wide range of problem-solving solutions to keep your home, yard, and garden looking beautiful throughout the year. Go With Joe® and Get Equipped® with the right tools to tackle any outdoor chore. For more information, visit: https://snowjoe.com/ or connect with Snow Joe on Facebook and Instagram.

