FINN Partners NY Consumer Lifestyle and Sports Division Continues Push in Sports Tech with AiBuy, NRG, Sense Arena, and TruGolf

NEW YORK, Oct. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Global independent marketing and communications firm, FINN Partners , today announced that its Consumer Lifestyle and Sports (CLS) team has secured a bevy of new clients in the sports technology space, including AiBuy, National Research Group, Sense Arena, and TruGolf. FINN is working closely with all on communications strategy, brand visibility, and a series of innovative product launches.

FINN’s NY Consumer Lifestyle and Sports team is working with Sense Arena and Martina Navratilova to help launch the company’s new tennis VR training product. (PRNewswire)

AiBuy, an interactive shopping platform that provides a seamless instream shopping experience, has tapped FINN to help with their push into sports. AiBuy recently partnered with Endeavor Streaming to provide UFC and all their clients the opportunity to use AiBuy's patented technology during their livestreams.

FINN CLS also working with National Research Group, a global insights leader at the edge of technology, as they continue to expand their work with sports leagues and many leading brands connected to sports.

Sense Arena, a leader in VR sports training with state-of-the-art platforms for ice hockey and now tennis, has called on FINN to assist with a recent funding announcement, along with the continued success of their hockey platform and launch of their tennis platform. Sense Arena's ice hockey platform is currently utilized by five NHL teams, 30 professional hockey teams, nine NCAA Division I hockey programs and youth organizations across the world.

TruGolf, one of the pioneers in golf technology and the industry standard in golf simulator software around the world, has signed with FINN to spread the word on the debut of their revolutionary launch monitor—the most accurate to hit the market. FINN has already delivered impressive results with key placements secured in Associated Press, Forbes, Sportico, Sports Business Daily, Hollywood Reporter, SportTechie, Sports Illustrated, Yahoo!, and many others.

Along with the new sports tech clients, the FINN team recently had Sacramento Kings owner and tech icon Vivek Ranadive join Scaler, one of the fastest growing ed-tech startups, in their first "Scaler Power Player Sessions" featuring conversations with some of the world's most inspiring and successful business leaders. John Acunto, Senior Partner, FINN Consumer Lifestyle and Sports conceived and leads this effort.

"The booming Sports Tech sector is driving much of the innovation across the entire sports realm," said Missy Farren, Managing Partner, FINN Consumer Lifestyle and Sports. "It's fascinating to see the advancements of our new client partners and how our team's decades of sports experience is getting media buzzing about the technology behind the athletes and leagues."

