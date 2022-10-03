EPFR Sets Sights on Major Investment Program as Independent Business Entity

The preeminent financial data provider has partnered with leading private equity firm Montagu to fast-track expansion of data assets, analytic tools, and global market coverage

BOSTON, Oct. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Emerging Portfolio Fund Research (EPFR), the industry leader in providing fund flows and asset allocation data to financial institutions across the globe, announces its divestment from Informa and operation as an independent entity following investment by leading private equity firm Montagu.

With this partnership, EPFR will leverage its core competencies to develop new, specialized datasets that unlock previously untapped insights for buy-side and sell-side investors across the US, EMEA, and APAC regions. In addition to cultivating new data sets and more granular insights that help identify timely investment trends, EPFR will innovate a toolkit of analytics, visualizations, and factors to streamline investor workflows.

"We are thrilled to embark upon this next phase of our evolution as a stand-alone entity," said Todd Willits, CEO of EPFR. "Montagu has an established track record of supporting the rapid expansion of highly specialized firms with niche, high-value offerings like ours, and this partnership highlights the unique position we occupy in the market as a premier data and insights provider. With Montagu's support, we will have greater autonomy and a new platform to pursue ambitious growth plans on behalf of our global clients and investors."

"EPFR exhibits many of the hallmarks of a Montagu investment, a market leader with a track-record of robust growth and strong client relationships. We are excited to partner with the EPFR team and fulfill the company's growth potential," said Montagu Director, Pascal Ambrosi.

The new partnership sees EPFR continue to provide solutions, including its flagship macro-level Fund Flows and Allocations datasets, unique FX Allocations, Hedge Fund Flows offerings, Money Market Fund and Private Placement data. EPFR also provides investors with security-level insights through its China Share Class Allocations, Stock Barometer, and Fixed Income Flows and Holdings datasets.

About EPFR:

EPFR provides fund flows and asset allocation data to financial institutions around the world. Tracking over 145,500 traditional and alternative funds domiciled globally with more than $50 trillion in total assets, we deliver a complete picture of institutional and retail investor flows as well as fund manager allocations driving global markets. Our market moving data services include daily, weekly, and monthly equity in addition to fixed income fund flows and monthly fund allocations by country, sector, and industry. For more information, please visit https://financialintelligence.informa.com/epfr.

About Montagu:

Montagu is a leading mid-market private equity firm, committed to finding and growing businesses that make the world work. With deep experience in healthcare and the tech-enablement of essential businesses, Montagu brings proven growth capabilities to help companies achieve their ambitions and unlock the full potential of their business. Montagu is committed to the mid-market, with a specialism in carve-out transactions and other first-time buyout investments. ESG forms an integral part of its strategy, and its commitment to sustainable investment is fully integrated into its investment and value-creation process. Montagu partners with companies with enterprise values between €150 million and €2 billion and has €10bn assets under management.

For additional information on Montagu, visit www.montagu.com.

