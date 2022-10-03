BurgerFi International Inc. Shares Update Post-Hurricane Ian

MIAMI, Oct. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- In continued assessment of the impact from Hurricane Ian, BurgerFi International Inc. (Nasdaq: BFI, BFIIW) ("BurgerFi" or the "Company") is working with its team members, guests, and regional partners in the coming days to help support with recovery efforts in the community.

"Our thoughts are with those impacted by Hurricane lan, and we are grateful for the first responders who are doing heroic work to help those in need," said Ophir Sternberg, Executive Chairman at BurgerFi International, Inc.

"We are thankful for our team members, and their safety and wellbeing are our top priority," said Patrick Renna, President of BurgerFi.

Currently, 174 of the 178 BurgerFi and Anthony's Coal Fired Pizza & Wings locations are fully operational and serving our local communities. None of our locations sustained significant damage, and we expect the two franchised and two corporate-owned BurgerFi locations that are temporarily out of power to open shortly after it is restored.

About BurgerFi International (Nasdaq: BFI, BFIIW)

Established in 2011, BurgerFi is a leading multi-brand restaurant company that develops, markets, and acquires fast-casual and premium-casual dining restaurant concepts around the world, including corporate-owned stores and franchises. BurgerFi is among the nation's fastest-growing better burger concepts with 122 BurgerFi restaurants (97 franchised and 25 corporate-owned). As of June 30, 2022, BurgerFi is the owner and franchisor of the two following brands with a combined 183 locations.

BurgerFi.BurgerFi is chef-founded and committed to serving fresh, all-natural and quality food at all locations, online and via first-party and third-party deliveries. BurgerFi uses 100% American Angus Beef with no steroids, antibiotics, growth hormones, chemicals or additives. BurgerFi's menu also includes high quality wagyu beef, antibiotic and cage-free chicken offerings, fresh, hand-cut sides, and custard shakes and concretes. BurgerFi was named "Best Fast Casual Restaurant" in USA Today's 10Best 2022 Readers Choice Awards for the second consecutive year, QSR Magazine's Breakout Brand of 2020, Fast Casual's 2021 #1 Brand of the Year and included in Inc. Magazine's Fastest Growing Private Companies List. In 2021, Consumer Report's Chain Reaction Report praised BurgerFi for serving "no antibiotic beef" across all its restaurants, and Consumer Reports awarded BurgerFi an "A-Grade Angus Beef" rating for the third consecutive year. To learn more about BurgerFi or to find a full list of locations, please visit www.burgerfi.com. Download the BurgerFi App on iOS or Android devices for rewards and 'Like' or follow @BurgerFi on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter. BurgerFi® is a Registered Trademark of BurgerFi IP, LLC, a wholly-owned subsidiary of BurgerFi.

Anthony's.Anthony's was acquired by BurgerFi on November 3, 2021 and is a premium pizza and wing brand that operates 61 corporate-owned casual restaurant locations, as of June 30, 2022. Known for serving fresh, never frozen and quality ingredients, Anthony's is centered around a 900-degree coal fired oven with menu offerings including "well-done" pizza, coal fired chicken wings, homemade meatballs, and a variety of handcrafted sandwiches and salads. Anthony's was named "The Best Pizza Chain in America" by USA Today's Great American Bites and "Top 3 Best Major Pizza Chain" by Mashed in 2021. To learn more about Anthony's, please visit www.acfp.com.

