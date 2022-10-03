Bladder Cancer Advocacy Network (BCAN) Sends Well Wishes to NFL Hall of Famer Terry Bradshaw

BETHESDA, Md., Oct. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Bladder Cancer Advocacy Network (BCAN) is heartened to learn of a good medical prognosis for NFL Hall of Fame Quarterback Terry Bradshaw, who yesterday announced that within the last year, he has faced bladder cancer as well as skin cancer.

Bladder cancer is one of the most common cancers in America. Terry Bradshaw recently announced he has faced the disease.

"Mr. Bradshaw's diagnosis reinforces the fact that anyone can get bladder cancer," said Andrea Maddox-Smith, BCAN's Chief Executive Officer. "When caught early, bladder cancer is a highly treatable disease. We are pleased that he reported that he is cancer free."

Bladder cancer is among the most commonly diagnosed cancers in America. In 2022, more than 81,000 people are expected to get bladder cancer and more than 17,000 people will not survive the disease. It is the sixth most common cancer in America and fourth among men.

Mr. Bradshaw announced that he had these two types of cancer during an October 3rd FOX Sports broadcast. He said that he is "cancer-free" and "feeling great."

Mr. Bradshaw is one of the estimated 712,000 people living with bladder cancer in the United States, more than the populations of Vermont or Wyoming. Bladder cancer also has between a 50-80% recurrence rate, making it one of the most expensive cancers to treat over a patient's lifetime.

"The number one sign of bladder cancer is blood in the urine," said Maddox-Smith. "While this symptom is often caused by other factors, if you experience blood in your urine, see your doctor immediately."

The Bladder Cancer Advocacy Network's (BCAN's) mission is to increase public awareness about bladder cancer, advance bladder cancer research and provide educational and support services for the bladder cancer community.

