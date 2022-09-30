Unicoeye Launches Spooky Colored Contact Lenses to Gear Up for Halloween.

WHIPPANY, N.J., Sept. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- In preparation for Halloween, Unicoeye, a popular colored contact lens brand, has just announced a new line of Halloween colored contact lenses at the most surprising prices. The line features styles for frightening evil creatures and creative cosplay looks, including unique color combinations and spooky patterns that will perfectly complement any costume.

There's no better way to upgrade a favorite Halloween makeup look than by adding colored contacts. "We are excited to announce the launch of the Halloween collection because it's a meaningful way for us to interact with and get back to the guests we serve," said the Unicoeye team. "By offering the best discounts, we make it easier for customers to get the best-quality lenses without breaking the bank. This Halloween, we want to celebrate with our customers by helping them complete their favorite Halloween makeup look and adding a bit of extra excitement and fun to their costumes."

Unicoeye has been a go-to for high-quality and good-looking lenses since its inception. The company has always been dedicated to providing the best possible experience and service for its customers. Their colored contact lenses are made with the latest "sandwich printing" technology and superior materials for excellent safety and comfort. Every month, they launch different collections based on that season's theme and constantly update these collections to include the latest colors and styles. This fall, the Halloween collection, which features unique color combinations and spooky patterns, is the perfect complement for any eye makeup or face paint ideas, whether the wearer is dressing up for a costume party or just wants to add a touch of color to their trick-or-treat look.

In addition, Unicoeye is offering a special Halloween discount that makes all colored contact lenses on its website more affordable than ever, giving the masses access to accessories to enhance or change their makeup look at the best possible price. Anyone who is looking to get into the Halloween spirit should be sure to stop by the Unicoeye website and take advantage of their Halloween promotion.

Discount Details：

$39.99

Any 5 for $49.99 Halloween Refresh (Sep. 19th–Oct. 5th): Any 3 forAny 5 for



55% OFF orders over $150 Happy Halloween (Oct. 6th–Oct. 31st): 50% OFF orders over $10055% OFF orders over

When it comes to Halloween, there are a lot of different things people can do to get in the spirit. One of the most popular traditions is to get dressed up in a fun and creative costume. To make the costumes more realistic, trick-or-treaters can consider using Unicoeye's collection of Halloween-themed colored contact lenses to change their eye color for the evening. Customers are encouraged to check out the following new items that Unicoeye is recommending for creating unique Halloween looks.

Anyone wearing the Twilight Yellow Contact Lenses can evoke a freaky feeling and grab attention from all directions. What makes these lenses so great is that they are incredibly realistic, looking just like the eyes of a character from The Twilight Saga. With the natural daffodil-yellow lenses, anyone doesn't have to envy the actor's magnetic eyes because they can look like a vampire or a werewolf whenever they want.

The witch makeup look has been a classic Halloween choice. Whether the green-skinned witches from Wicked Witch of the West or the witch from Game of Thrones, a pair of Twilight Green Contact Lenses is an essential accessory to bring the character to life. On Halloween night, customers can wear these contacts to pair with their face painting of a fun green witch and then transform into a witch with magic.

Looking for the perfect finishing touch for a zombie cosplay? Or maybe someone wants to add a touch of ghostly charm to their makeup look? Either way, Blind White Contact Lenses are the perfect solution. Their solid white completely covers the wearer's natural eye color, perfect for creating a truly eerie and hypnotic look. Alternatively, they can be worn to simulate a zombie's glazed or empty eyes for a stunning illusion.

Thanks to popular culture, from Twilight to True Blood, vampires have become the most popular creatures on Halloween night. Whether people are looking to scare their friends or add a little danger to Halloween night, a vampire makeup look is a great choice. If someone wants to go all out, consider using the Breaking Dawn Cosplay Contacts. With their striking scarlet background and black outer ring, they'll instantly turn the wearer into a vampire of noble blood.

Looking to add a little more Halloween flair this year? Check out https://unicoeye.com for a wider selection of Halloween colored contact lenses and makeup ideas. Get creative and have some fun this Halloween!

About Unicoeye

Unicoeye is a professional colored contact lens brand with a keen sense of fashion. Since its inception in 2019, the company has always been dedicated to providing safe and well-made products to every customer. Unicoeye insists on making eye health a top priority, using "sandwich printing" technology in their lenses to protect customers' vision and providing consumers with a high-quality FDA-approved purchasing experience.

