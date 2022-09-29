The World's Leading Financial and Crypto Institutions Head to Blockwork's DAS: London to Discuss The Macro Case For Crypto

NEW YORK, Sept. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- After a record-breaking event in New York City this past September, Blockworks' Digital Asset Summit (DAS) is heading to London for the second installation of this semi-annual event. DAS: London will be held at the Royal Lancaster Hotel October 17-18, 2022. Similarly to the NYC-based event, a record number of investors are expected to attend, as governments and institutions alike recognize the impact and maturation of digital assets.

"The pipeline for institutions entering crypto is stronger than ever," says Blockworks Co-Founder Michael Ippolito. "Once banks and asset managers have committed to an asset class, they don't get scared by market dips. In fact, more often they view them as entry points and that is exactly what we're seeing today."

DAS: London will bring together financial institutions, family offices, financial advisers, investment banks, crypto protocols, exchanges, RIAs, hedge funds, prime brokers, venture capitalists and other industry professionals to discuss the evolution of the digital asset class and its macro investment status.

More than 700 institutions and 300 funds representing $800 billion in assets under management will be in attendance to hear from over 100 speakers, including:

Morgan Stanley, Head of Digital Asset Markets

Aave, Founder & CEO

Jane Street , Crypto Institutional Sales & Trading

Binance, Head of VIP & Institutional

Valkyrie, Co-Founder & CEO

Coinbase, Head of Institutional Sales EMEA

S&P Global Ratings, Chief DeFi Officer

London Stock Exchange Group, Director of Emerging Technology

The past two years of sold-out attendance and the industry's rapid growth prompted Blockworks to expand the topics covered during the two-day conference, which include:

Crypto's Institutional Lending Market

Institutional Access to DeFi

Bailouts: Crypto's Financial Crisis

Burning Bridges: Addressing Cross-Chain Hacks and DeFi Security

Regulatory Clouds on the Horizon

Building the Infrastructure for Institutional Crypto Adoption

Through fireside chats, panels and networking opportunities—including an exclusive dinner for VIP guests and speakers, and an after-party open to all attendees—guests will have access to unparalleled insights shared by leaders from both traditional finance and the crypto ecosystem.

Thanks to the Diamond Sponsors for making this event possible: BCB Group, Coinbase, Copper.co. Fireblocks, Ledger Enterprise, LMAX Digital

Emerald Sponsors: Bequant, Bullish, Lukka, Matrixport, Nansen, OKX

Platinum Sponsors: Bloomberg, Bosonic, Coincover, Crypto.com, Earn API by Tesseract, Elliptic, Eventus, Figment, Gemini, Kaiko, Kiln, Metamask Institutional, Nuant, Talos, TradeStation Crypto, Voltz

Gold Sponsors: Blockfills, Chainalysis, CME Group, Crystal Blockchain, Kraken, SOMA.finance, The Tie, TRM Labs, Zodia Markets

About Blockworks

Blockworks is a financial media brand that delivers breaking news and premium insights about digital assets to millions of investors. Blockworks is the host of the Digital Asset Summits (DAS), the leading conferences for institutional investors looking at digital assets.

