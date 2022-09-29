Something Witchy This Way Comes

VisitScotland launches new Witch Trail, inviting visitors to discover dark legends, truly magical places and observe ways to live like a modern-day witch in Scotland.

EDINBURGH, Scotland, Sept. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The idea of witchcraft has always held an important place in Scottish stories: from ancient legends to some of the most popular films and TV series of the present day. Now Scotland's tales of witchcraft are being marked during the Year of Stories 2022 with a new Witch Trail created by VisitScotland, highlighting 15 locations across the country for visitors to explore year-round.

Scotland’s new Witch Trail, showcased at Abbotsford House in the Scottish Borders (PRNewsfoto/VisitScotland) (PRNewswire)

With Scotland's Year of Stories 2022 in full swing and Halloween around the corner, there is no better time to delve into the rich tales surrounding so-called witches by exploring these locations all with links to themes associated with witchcraft including a love of nature and modern takes on the lore.

Some experiences on the map include:

Abbotsford: Sir Walter Scott's home, th century writer's stunning library can still see his treasured "Witch Corner" today. Sirhome, Abbotsford , boasts one of the rarest collections of books on witchcraft. Visitors to the 19century writer's stunning library can still see his treasured "Witch Corner" today.

Strathspey Storywalks: Wander through the woods and trails of the Cairngorms National Park with Wander through the woods and trails of the Cairngorms National Park with Strathspey Storywalks . Tour guide, Sarah, will help visitors honour the memory of so-called witches by tuning into the quiet voices within the landscape.

East Neuk Seaweed: Seaweed has a key place in the healing legacy of Scotland and was likely used by the wise women of times gone by. Seaweed has a key place in the healing legacy ofand was likely used by the wise women of times gone by. East Neuk Seaweed offer workshops throughout Fife that highlight the healing properties and nutritional value of this sea vegetable.

Glen Dye School of Wild Wellness and Bushcraft: Visitors to Aberdeenshire countryside has to offer, making it the perfect place to experience the therapeutic benefits of mother nature. Visitors to Glen Dye School of Wild Wellness and Bushcraft have the chance to immerse themselves in all that the magicalcountryside has to offer, making it the perfect place to experience the therapeutic benefits of mother nature.

The Witchery by the Castle: Enjoy fine dining in a setting filled with history at Enjoy fine dining in a setting filled with history at The Witchery by the Castle . This unique and atmospheric hotel and restaurant that takes its name from the innocent women accused of witchcraft on Castlehill.

