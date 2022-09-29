Oracle and Teléfonos de México Partner to Offer Oracle Cloud Infrastructure Services in Mexico

Strategic alliance will enable organizations to take advantage of Oracle Cloud Infrastructure's enterprise-grade performance and security, and powerful data, analytics, and multicloud capabilities

TELMEX-Triara's close to 800,000 square foot data center will provide the availability, redundancy, scalability, and operational continuity needed to host a second planned Oracle Cloud Region in Mexico

Partnership reinforces Oracle's commitment to the country by fostering tech transformation across organizations of all sizes

MEXICO CITY and AUSTIN, Texas, Sept. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Oracle and Teléfonos de México (TELMEX) have announced an agreement to jointly offer Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI) services to customers across Mexico. Under the partnership, TELMEX-Triara will become the host partner for the second planned Oracle Cloud Region in Mexico. TELMEX-Triara will be able to offer OCI services as part of its portfolio through its cloud center of excellence, comprised of highly specialized infrastructure and Oracle applications professionals – in addition to supporting clients through professional and managed services.

The new region will support the increasing demand for cloud services in Mexico and will provide Mexican enterprises and public sector organizations with a broad set of infrastructure, platform, and application cloud services that meet the most stringent security standards. Customers can use OCI to modernize their applications and innovate with data and analytics or close their data centers completely. With the Oracle Cloud Querétaro Region already available and a second planned region in Mexico, Oracle will be able to help Mexican organizations with business continuity while enabling them to address their data residency and compliance requirements.

"We're pleased to be working with one of Mexico's largest telecommunications providers to bring OCI to organizations of all sizes and support their digital transformation initiatives. Together we will help boost digital innovation in Mexico and advance the Mexican government's National Digital Strategy, which seeks to increase interoperability, digital identity, connectivity and inclusion, and digital skills," said Maribel Dos Santos, CEO and senior vice president, Oracle Mexico.

With this agreement, TELMEX-Triara will be one of the first telecommunications operators in Latin America and Mexico to offer OCI services to organizations in the region, leveraging its long-standing experience in helping customers in any industry migrate their mission-critical workloads to the cloud.

"One of the main objectives of this alliance is to help our clients in their digital transformation process, offering a complete and differentiated portfolio with the support of leading partners. This agreement with Oracle allows us to expand our cloud services, strengthen our strategic position, and reinforce our value proposition with an industry leader," said Héctor Slim, CEO, Teléfonos de México.

"We are excited to offer our customers, partners, and developers in Mexico access to next-generation cloud services across two planned OCI regions. In partnership with TELMEX-Triara, we will develop new cloud service offerings to jointly help customers successfully move to the cloud," said Rodrigo Galvão, senior vice president, Technology, Oracle Latin America.

The data center stretches close to 800,000 square feet and boosts over 180,000 square feet of certified and specialized rooms. The TELMEX network is made up of more than 198,000 miles of fiber optic cables, considered one of the most extensive telecommunications networks in Mexico and Latin America. Its public and private redundant connectivity and high-speed bandwidths guarantee the availability and support of solutions and applications anytime, anywhere.

About TELMEX-Triara

TELMEX claims to have invested significantly in developing the country's most robust, extensive, and cutting-edge technology platform, securing a leading position in telecommunications and IT services in Mexico. This strategy allows it to offer the broadest range of innovative and world-class solutions focused on infrastructure and processes, which helps clients make the most of their technology investment.

Triara, TELMEX's data center division provides comprehensive services that guarantee the operational continuity of companies by providing cloud solutions, connectivity, storage, managed IT services, and application management. It also has the highest quality standards and international certifications. For more information, visit www.telmex.com.

About Oracle

Oracle offers integrated suites of applications plus secure, autonomous infrastructure in the Oracle Cloud. For more information about Oracle (NYSE: ORCL), please visit us at oracle.com.

