Landmaster hires Jim Mason, 20 year powersports and outdoor power equipment veteran as their new Mid-Atlantic territory sales rep

COLUMBIA CITY, Ind., Sept. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Landmaster, the American made UTV company headquartered in Northeast Indiana, announced that they have hired a new mid-Atlantic territory sales rep, Jim Mason. Jim has been in the Powersports and OPE industry for over 20 years. His past experience includes working at: Arctic Cat, Mahindra (Roxor), Altoz, and Briggs & Stratton.

Landmaster Snags 20 Year Industry Vet As Their New Mid-Atlantic Territory Rep

"We're excited to be expanding into new territories with the brand. Having the right territory managers onboard is key to a successful growth plan. Jim Mason is a seasoned professional. Not only does he have a verse background in powersports and OPE, he has a sense of grit, passion and energy that is unmatchable. I am excited to have an industry-expert in the mid-Atlantic that can really support our new and existing dealers," states Joe Klosterman, VP of Sales & Marketing.

Jim officially started with Landmaster on September 12th, 2022. Prior to starting in the mid-Atlantic territory, Jim will go through several weeks of extensive sales training and hands-on product training up at the Landmaster production factory.

"Landmaster is on the move with a unique product line made in the US. I am excited to begin working with all the people at Landmaster and the dealers in the mid-Atlantic region," says Jim Mason.

Jim enjoys boating and motorcycling outside of work.

About Landmaster: Landmaster has been manufacturing UTVs and related recreational products for over 50 years. The company is an Indiana based company producing a full line of gas and lithium ion UTVs. They distribute through independent dealers throughout the U.S., delivering the very best combination of technology, performance and American made ingenuity. For more information please visit Landmaster.com.

