C2P Enterprises Receives Three Accolades for Rapid Growth and Success

CLEVELAND, Sept. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- C2P Enterprises, a holding company comprised of four distinct brands, each designed to simplify financial planning for advisors and the clients they serve, has recently been recognized for its industry contributions, rapid growth and success. C2P Enterprises has been named to Financial Times' ranking of "The Americas' Fastest Growing Companies 2022". C2P Enterprises subsidiary, Prosperity Capital Advisors, an SEC Registered Investment Adviser (RIA), has earned a spot on Financial Advisor Magazine's Registered Investment Advisers ranking, as well as named to Crain's Cleveland Business' Investment Advisers List 2022.

"To say that I am proud of our team's success over the past year and the positive impact we've had on the industry would be an understatement," said Jason L Smith, Founder & CEO, C2P Enterprises. "We built this company as advisors first, so we understand the unique challenges one can face in growing a financial practice. Our recent accomplishments are proof that what we've always set out to do – provide actionable, easy-to-follow, proven processes that allow advisors to grow and scale their business – is resonating within the industry."

According to the Financial Times, C2P Enterprises experienced a three-year compound annual growth rate of nearly 18 percent between 2017 and 2020. Additionally, Financial Advisor Magazine's ranking found that Prosperity Capital Advisors saw nearly 17 percent annual growth in assets from 2020 to 2021. Recent accomplishments for Clarity 2 Prosperity include The Bucket Plan®, a best interest planning process that has been recognized as a proven approach for turning assets into income, became academically recognized after the concept has been incorporated into The American College of Financial Services® RICP® curriculum. The Bucket Plan Certified® (BPC) designation for professionals who master this signature planning process also became recognized by FINRA, an achievement that will continue to expand the firm's reach and delivery of its mission of simplifying holistic financial planning. Financial professionals that hold the BPC designation possess skillsets representing elevated knowledge as a holistic financial planning professional and deliver clients a Best Interest Planning Process and customized financial plan in the form of The Bucket Plan.

Financial Times Methodology

The FT Americas' Fastest-Growing Companies 2022 is a list of the 500 companies in the Americas that have the highest growth in publicly disclosed revenues between 2017 and 2020. The ranking was created through a complex procedure. Although the search was very extensive, the ranking does not claim to be complete, as some companies did not want to make their figures public or did not participate for other reasons. Full the full list and methodology visit: www.ft.com/content/6ee8f978-a2e0-4644-b7c7-0718a334adb7

Financial Advisor Magazine Methodology

Financial Advisor Magazine's RIA ranking is an independent listing produced by FA Magazine. Firms must be registered investment advisers and provide financial planning and/or related services to individual clients. Eligible firms must be either independently owned or a freestanding subsidiary of another business and have at least $100 million AUM as of Dec. 31, 2020. Neither the RIA firms nor their employees pay a fee to FA Magazine to be included in the listing. The full list can be found at www.fa-mag.com/research/ria-survey .

Crain's Cleveland Business Methodology

This list consists of registered investment advisers in Northeast Ohio ranked by how much money they managed out of their local offices as of Dec. 31, 2018 (these firms mainly focus on allocating those assets to diversified funds and other advisors; local firms that invest most of their assets directly into stocks and bonds appear on our Money Managers list). The list includes services offered, minimum account size, local executive names and basic contact information for each firm, including email addresses for some companies. The full list can be found at www.crainscleveland.com/data-lists/10802/investment-advisers.

About C2P Enterprises: C2P Enterprises is a holding company comprised of four distinct brands, each designed to simplify financial planning for advisors and the clients they serve. United by the vision to provide planning and financial products in the best interest of the client, each company offers education, training, resources and tools to meet a client's unique financial situation, along with access to an array of investment and insurance vehicles to help accomplish their goals. Each organization is committed to fiduciary best interest practices and training industry standards for a higher qualify of holistic financial planning services to families nationwide and worldwide. For more information, visit www.c2penterprises.com .

Investment advisory services are provided by C2P Capital Advisory Group, LLC d/b/a Prosperity Capital Advisors, LLC ("PCA") an investment adviser federally registered with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

