BIOLO is First to Market with Home Compostable Bags Made from Revolutionary New Plastic Alternative

BIOLO is First to Market with Home Compostable Bags Made from Revolutionary New Plastic Alternative

BIOLO, a flexible packaging company, uses PHA to manufacture eco-friendly bags that biodegrade in soil, freshwater and marine environments.

KANSAS CITY, Mo., Sept. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- A handful of companies around the globe have harnessed the power of PHA (polyhydroxyalkanoate) to produce compostable straws, but BIOLO is the first company to successfully use PHA technology to manufacture not only straws, but also fully compostable bags. BIOLO's packaging solutions have a breadth of biodegradability that other eco-friendly packaging solutions simply do not.

BIOLO - Our bags, film & straws are BIODEGRADABLE & HOME COMPOSTABLE. Everything you love about plastic with none of the guilt. (PRNewswire)

BIOLO is the first company to successfully use PHA technology to manufacture fully compostable bags.

PHA is a renewable plant-based plastic alternative that is TÜV certified for soil and marine biodegradation as well as home and industrial composting. When PHA enters a bioactive environment, meaning any setting where live microbes are present, the biodegradation process begins. PHA is a natural fuel source for microbes. When PHA and microbes interact – whether in a home composting bin, a landfill, or a body of water – the microbes break down the PHA product entirely without leaving behind any harmful substances, including microplastics.

Other existing plastic-alternative packaging products do not entirely fulfill the needs of companies looking to reduce single-use plastics. Some alternatives are too weak to withstand the same use conditions as traditional plastics; other options are not forthright about end-of-life cycles.

For example, PLA (polylactic acid) is a plastic alternative that has been used over the past decade. However, PLA is only certified for industrial composting, which means it can only be fully biodegraded when sent to special industrial composting facilities. Unfortunately, the network of industrial composting facilities is limited and not readily accessible to much of the public.

The plastic waste crisis has motivated many companies to establish sustainability goals designed to reduce and, eventually, eliminate their use of single-use plastics.

BIOLO helps businesses in a variety of industries with plant-based packaging that delivers the same if not better performance than petroleum-based plastic packaging. BIOLO's product and mailer bags are available in stock or custom options and protect products from start to finish – from production facilities and distribution centers to checkout and doorsteps. BIOLO's packaging has been used in e-commerce, apparel, food, retail, food service and other applications. Helping businesses tackle their sustainability objectives, BIOLO is committed to delivering world class products to address a global need.

For more information about BIOLO's biodegradable flexible packaging and straw products, please visit www.BIOLO.com

About BIOLO

BIOLO is one of the only US-based providers of PHA biodegradable packaging solutions working to dramatically reduce the volume of single-use plastics. BIOLO has developed the manufacturing processes necessary to bring companies reliable, eco-friendly packaging and straws that provide the same experience as plastic but with none of the guilt. BIOLO is headquartered in Kansas City, MO, and has manufacturing locations across the US. For more information about BIOLO, please visit www.BIOLO.com.

BIOLO e-commerce mailer bag made from PHA. (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE BIOLO