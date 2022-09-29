Allina Health names Medline as laboratory prime vendor

The Minnesota-based system taps Medline for supply chain and lab portfolio solutions

NORTHFIELD, Ill., Sept. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Medline has entered into a multi-year prime vendor laboratory partnership with Allina Health. As the primary supplier, Medline will provide an extensive portfolio of laboratory products and solutions to Allina Health's 15 laboratories across the system's medical centers, hospitals, physician offices and urgent care facilities.

Allina Health first tapped Medline to support inventory challenges that emerged within its laboratory operations during the pandemic, notably the procurement of critical testing supplies when demand spiked and testing protocols rapidly changed. The two organizations worked to reallocate resources to meet demand, implement cost-saving consolidation initiatives and enhance visibility into order management, pricing and inventory accuracy throughout its supply chain. The prime vendor partnership will help to drive further efficiencies through product standardization and consolidation opportunities across the health system's laboratory specialties.

"We were seeking a partner that could enable our comprehensive approach to drive efficiencies, implement cost savings and help establish a strong foundation for our laboratory business," said David Wood, director of strategic sourcing and services for Allina Health. "We are excited to grow our partnership with Medline and explore future operational and capital improvement opportunities together."

As part of the prime vendor agreement, multiple Medline team members will be dedicated to Allina Health, ensuring supply chain operational transparency and efficiency with a focus on pricing and invoice accuracy, as well as overall KPI improvements. In addition, Allina Health will have the ability to easily monitor key metrics, such as item utilization, contract compliance, price accuracy and spend by product categories, through Medline's advanced analytics platform. The health system will also leverage Medline's supply chain optimization solutions to support its laboratory resiliency efforts, including customized third-party logistics (3PL) capabilities to offset on-hand inventory with Medline's inventory management services and vast warehouse network.

"Our partnership is especially unique because the Allina Health team helps us think differently," said Megan Schwellenbach, corporate accounts vice president, acute care, for Medline. "The out-of-the-box, innovative ideas will continue to drive significant outcomes. From streamlining processes to integrating more closely with other key vendors to enhancing logistics capabilities, we're always looking for ways to strengthen our relationship and make healthcare run better."

Medline bridges the gap between clinical lab and supply chain efficiency, offering a broad portfolio of 120,000 products covering all major lab categories, including various Medline-branded products. Learn how Medline tailors solutions across the entire continuum of care as a manufacturer and distributor by visiting www.medline.com/supply-chain.

About Allina Health

Allina Health is dedicated to the prevention and treatment of illness and enhancing the greater health of individuals, families and communities throughout Minnesota and western Wisconsin. A not-for-profit health care system, Allina Health cares for patients from beginning to end-of-life through its 90+ clinics, 11 hospitals, 15 retail pharmacies, specialty care centers and specialty medical services, home care, and emergency medical transportation services. For more information, visit allinahealth.org.

About Medline

Medline is a healthcare company; a manufacturer, distributor, and solutions provider focused on improving the overall operating performance of healthcare. Partnering with healthcare systems and facilities across the continuum of care, Medline provides the clinical and supply chain resources required for long-term financial viability in delivering high-quality care. With the scale of one of the country's largest companies and the agility of a family-led business, Medline is able to invest in its customers for the future and rapidly respond to a dynamically changing market with customized solutions. Headquartered in Northfield, Ill., Medline has 30,000+ employees worldwide and does business in more than 125 countries and territories. Learn more about Medline at http://www.medline.com.

