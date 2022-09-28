REAL VISION ONBOARDS POWERHOUSE LEADERSHIP TEAM

NEW YORK, Sept. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Real Vision continues to build momentum hiring key resources strengthening the product, platform, and brand.

The company has brought on Silicon Valley executive Paul Sebastien as President. Sebastien, known for his role as GM and co-creator who built Udemy's first subscription-based online learning platform, also served as GM at Disney (via acquisition), and held multiple leadership roles at Microsoft. A longtime crypto advocate, he has also advised multiple Web3 companies on GTM and marketing strategy.

"Real Vision is uniquely positioned to build the world's deepest vertical community of finance — at the intersection of traditional finance and blockchain/Web3. It's a life-changing opportunity that one rarely comes across in his career, and I couldn't be more excited to join CEO Raoul Pal and the talented global Real Vision team as President." — Paul Sebastien

With a renewed focus on technology and innovation, CTO Kunal Shah also joins Real Vision from executive positions at Deluxe Media and Sony, where he was responsible for designing, developing, and executing worldwide content supply chain services and white-label OTT platforms. Kunal led engineering and product teams across the globe and successfully launched cloud-based B2B & B2C platforms enabling automated content orchestration, transformation, distribution, and playback for the top studios and distributors in the world.

Director of Engineering Nick Benedict is joining with over 20 years of experience working with companies like GE and Pepsi. Nick has led technology at fast-growing startups like Logitix and Gembah.

We are also pleased to announce Andy Bhatt is joining as Chief Experience Officer. Andy has been using human-centered design principles for over 20 years to create virtual and IRL experiences that people love. Having learned both the craft of product design and the art of storytelling inside some of the best ad agencies in the world alongside clients like Nike, Starbucks, HBO, and Google, Andy has spent the past decade helping companies build their brands around intentionally designed products and services through a mix of user research, UX design, engineering, and branding.

"It is an incredibly exciting time for Real Vision as we continue to build on our rapid growth and on our mission to democratize the very best financial knowledge in new and exciting ways. We are very lucky to attract such hugely talented individuals to help us in this mission and to re-focus our efforts on the unique intersection of fintech, Web3, media, and design to better serve our Real Vision community." — Raoul Pal, CEO

About Real Vision

Real Vision is a disruptive global financial media and technology platform with a vibrant online community best known for its Real Vision membership and Real Vision Crypto — a free digital-assets video channel. The company's mission is to democratize access to the very best financial knowledge to help members understand the complex world of finance, business, and the global economy. Founded in 2014, the platform has more than 300,000 members, including a large group of family offices and high-net-worth investors in more than 100 countries worldwide.

