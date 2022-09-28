Moss Adams to Combine with Kurtz & Company, P.C.

Combined Firm Expands Presence in Dallas and Bolsters Real Estate Tax Services

SEATTLE and DALLAS, Sept. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Moss Adams , one of the largest accounting, consulting and wealth management firms in the nation, announced it agreed to combine with Kurtz & Company, P.C., a CPA firm located in Dallas. Under the asset purchase agreement, the Kurtz & Company team, including its founder and owner, David Kurtz, and 18 employees, will join Moss Adams, effective Dec. 1, 2022. Kurtz & Company's client relationships will also transition to Moss Adams.

"As we strategically grow our business and team, Texas plays an integral role," said Eric Miles, chairman and CEO of Moss Adams. "We expanded to the Dallas market in 2015 and have experienced significant growth ever since. With the addition of Kurtz & Company's team and expertise, we can strengthen our presence in the market and help more clients champion their goals through our seamless, integrated service portfolio."

Established in 1992, Kurtz & Company provides accounting and federal and state income tax return preparation, compliance and planning services for domestic and foreign partnerships, limited liability companies and corporations, with a strong focus on real estate.

"We share long-term respected clients with Kurtz & Company and have admired David and his team for quite some time," said Megan McFarland, partner in charge of the Moss Adams Dallas office. "This move made sense for both of our businesses and clients. We're gaining a talented team with expertise in areas of demand for our clients, while Kurtz & Company clients will have access to broader service offerings."

With a people-first culture, client-centric advisory focus, and expertise in real estate and utility services, there is excellent alignment between the two firms' specialty areas.

"We've had a wonderful working relationship with Moss Adams through our mutual clients over the years," said David Kurtz, CPA, founder and owner of Kurtz & Company. "We've admired their approach and dedication to serving clients with innovative solutions, and this is a strategic next step for growth for the both of us. It enhances our collective teams with broader knowledge and expands resources for clients, creating an even stronger firm and better experience for everyone."

The Kurtz & Company team will join the Moss Adams team at its Dallas-Fort Worth office, augmenting the firm's existing tax and Outsourced Finance and Accounting practices and working with professionals across its Real Estate and Power & Utility practices.

