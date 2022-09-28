Meijer to Offer Discounts on Produce for SNAP Customers

Retailer receives USDA waiver to provide SNAP customers incentives for purchasing healthy foods

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich., Sept. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- As part of its ongoing commitment to enrich lives in the communities it serves, Midwest retailer Meijer will begin offering special discounts on fruits and vegetables for its SNAP customers.

The initiative – which will include discounts from $5 to $10, and 5 percent to 10 percent on SNAP purchases on qualifying produce – is thanks to a waiver granted recently by the U.S. Department of Agriculture that Meijer applied for earlier this year.

"As a company committed to enriching lives in the communities we serve, feeding people has always been at the heart of what we do," Meijer President & CEO Rick Keyes said. "We are participating in this important federal initiative to help families get easier access to healthy foods, which is another way we can help reduce food insecurity."

The incentives apply at all Meijer supercenters, neighborhood markets and Express locations, and will remain in effect for a year. The first promotional period will run from Oct. 2-31 and provide 10 percent off fresh fruits and vegetables. Additionally, Meijer will provide coupons to its SNAP customers to take similar discounts off future purchases of qualifying produce.

The 2018 Farm Bill allowed SNAP-authorized stores, like Meijer, to seek a USDA waiver to provide SNAP customers incentives for purchasing healthier food, including fruits, vegetables, low-fat dairy, and whole grains.

"Beginning with our pioneering DoubleUp Bucks program, Michigan has always been a leader in helping people who need food assistance get healthier, Michigan-grown fruits and vegetables," said United States Sen. Debbie Stabenow, Chairwoman of the Senate Committee on Agriculture, Nutrition, and Forestry. "With nearly 500 locations across six states, Meijer's announcement today will mean better access to healthier foods for millions of American kids, senior and families."

Hunger relief is one of the retailer's longest-standing philanthropic commitments. In 2008, Meijer started its Simply Give program that stocks the shelves of food pantries across the Midwest. That program, which now operates year-round, has generated more than $73 million thanks to the continued generosity and support of Meijer customers, team members and food pantry partners who are committed to helping feed hungry families.

About Meijer: Meijer is a Grand Rapids, Mich.-based retailer that operates 499 supercenters, neighborhood markets and Express locations throughout Michigan, Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Kentucky and Wisconsin. A privately-owned and family-operated company since 1934, Meijer pioneered the "one-stop shopping" concept and has evolved through the years to include expanded fresh produce and meat departments, as well as pharmacies, comprehensive apparel departments, pet departments, garden centers, toys and electronics. For additional information on Meijer, please visit www.meijer.com. You can also follow Meijer on Twitter at twitter.com/Meijer and twitter.com/MeijerPR or become a fan at www.facebook.com/meijer.

