Up to 10-Year Trial Periods on Select 2023 Models Featuring Lexus Interface in addition to 2022 Lexus NX and LX Models*

Emergency Assistance Can Dispatch Emergency Services to Vehicle's Location

Enhanced Roadside Assistance Builds on Lexus' Commitment to Service

Service Connect links the Lexus vehicle and dealer to provide detailed maintenance reminders and Vehicle Health Reports

PLANO, Texas, Sept. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Lexus today is pleased to announce additional peace of mind to assist when the unexpected occurs. Safety Connect and Service Connect, a suite of available services that help drivers stay secure while on the road, are now available with up to a 10-year trial* on select Lexus models. The suite of available Safety Connect services includes 24-hour emergency assistance, 24-hour enhanced roadside assistance, automatic collision notification and stolen vehicle locator**. Service Connect offers vehicle health reports and detailed maintenance reminders with the ability to link a preferred Lexus dealer with select Lexus vehicles.

Lexus Announces Extension to Safety Connect and Service Connect Trial Periods (PRNewswire)

"We are constantly looking at ways to offer our guests an enhanced driving experience," said Steve Basra, group vice president, Connected Technologies, Toyota Motor North America. "With our new extended trials of Connected Services, a wide array of features is now available to Lexus drivers so they can have added peace of mind."

Lexus' Safety Connect suite of features includes:

Emergency Assistance (SOS): Whether it's a health emergency, a traffic accident or some other urgent situation where help is required, a single press of the Emergency Assistance Button (SOS) can connect you to a 24-hour Safety Connect response center agent. Using the vehicle's GPS technology, the agent can send emergency services to the vehicle's location while offering to stay on the line with you until help arrives.

Enhanced Roadside Assistance : With the added benefit of GPS technology, Lexus Enhanced Roadside Assistance makes standard roadside service even more convenient than other services on the market. The Emergency Assistance button can connect drivers with 24/7 Roadside Assistance at no additional cost to provide battery jumpstarts, emergency fuel delivery, tire repair or replacement service and towing as necessary. In the event of an accidental lockout, users can also use the Lexus app on their smartphones to receive emergency lockout protection assistance.

Automatic Collision Notification : Lexus' 24-hour Safety Connect response center will automatically be notified in the event of an airbag deployment or severe rear-end collision. The 24-hour response center agent will attempt to speak with the vehicle's occupants, then notify local emergency services to request dispatch of emergency services to the vehicle's location.

Stolen Vehicle Locator: Once a police report is filed, the Safety Connect response center can work with police to help track and recover a stolen vehicle using Safety Connect's embedded cellular and GPS technology. The Stolen Vehicle Location system works across the United States .

Lexus' Service Connect suite of features includes:

Vehicle Health Report: The Vehicle Health Report provides important information including fuel level, vehicle mileage, SmartAccess key battery status, engine oil quantity and more. Customers can view the reports using the Lexus app or on their desktop, tablet or phone by visiting The Vehicle Health Report provides important information including fuel level, vehicle mileage, SmartAccess key battery status, engine oil quantity and more. Customers can view the reports using the Lexus app or on their desktop, tablet or phone by visiting LexusDrivers.com

Vehicle Alerts: These notifications are sent to both the customer and their Lexus dealer, when the vehicle reports a malfunction-related event such as low tire pressure. This allows the customer to schedule a service visit and repair the vehicle accurately and efficiently.

Maintenance Alerts: Scheduled maintenance alerts are sent from the vehicle to the customer's preferred Lexus dealer.

Lexus customers can manage their Lexus Interface Connected services through the Lexus app. Lexus app downloads are available for iPhone® or Android™ smartphones. To download, please visit: https://drivers.lexus.com/lexusdrivers/technology/lexusapp. Once downloaded, customers will need to sign-in to access and manage settings. Click here to learn more about Safety Connect. Click here to learn more about Service Connect.

*The Safety Connect and Service Connect suite of services will be available with up to a 10-year trial (4G network dependent) for customers of select 2023 Lexus vehicles equipped with Lexus Interface. Vehicles include the following Lexus models:

2023 ES

2023 NX

2023 LS

2023 LX

2023 RX

2023 RZ

2023 UX

The 2022 Lexus NX and 2022 Lexus LX models also receive extended trial periods for Safety Connect and Service Connect at no extra cost. The Safety Connect and Service Connect trial periods begin on the original date of purchase or lease of a new vehicle. Subscription required after trial to access the service. Terms of Use apply.

**Safety Connect and Service Connect depend on factors outside of Lexus' control in order to operate, including 4G network availability, an operative telematics device, a cellular connection and GPS signal. Without any one or more of these things, the services may be limited or precluded, including access to the response center and emergency support. Services may be limited or precluded, including access to the response center and emergency support. Services vary by vehicle and are subject to change at any time without notice.

