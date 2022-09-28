Leviton Introduces New Decora® Humidity Sensor and Fan Controls

Automatically activates ventilation fan to help reduce condensation.

MELVILLE, N.Y., Sept. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Leviton today announced the introduction of its new Decora Humidity Sensor and Fan Control devices, designed to work with ventilation fans to create a more comfortable environment in areas of the home prone to dampness and humidity.

Leviton Decora Humidity Sensor and Fan Controls are available in two models - a Single Pole Humidity Sensor and Fan Control, and a Combination Humidity Sensor and Fan Control with Light Switch. Both models automatically detect excess humidity in a room and activate the ventilation fan to lessen condensation, which helps reduce mold and mildew. (PRNewswire)

Leviton Decora Humidity Sensor and Fan Controls are available in two models - a Single Pole Humidity Sensor and Fan Control, and a Combination Humidity Sensor and Fan Control with Light Switch. Both models automatically detect excess humidity in a room and activate the ventilation fan to lessen condensation, which helps reduce mold and mildew. The fan will then automatically switch off after the set time-out period. The built-in sensor uses a microprocessor combined with state-of-the-art digital sensing technology to continuously monitor a room or space's humidity level and manage the ventilation fan accordingly. The devices feature user-friendly controls to adjust sensitivity and time-out settings as well as operating modes for bath exhaust fan, air cycle and humidistat. Both devices offer users the option of manually turning the ventilation fan ON to address immediate needs.

For ease of installation, the devices feature a slim profile and are the only humidity sensor and fan control products on the market today that do not require a neutral wire to install. Flexible installation options include wiring with a neutral wire if available, or by using an earth ground connection.

"Leviton is pleased to offer our customers the many benefits provided by automated humidity sensing and fan control," said Tom Babich, product manager, residential. "The devices work to create a fresh, comfortable environment granting homeowners convenience and peace of mind."

Leviton Decora Humidity Sensor and Fan Controls comply with the requirements of 2019 and 2022 California Title 22, Part 6, Indoor Air Quality and Mechanical Ventilation as well as CALGREEN, Part II, Indoor Air Quality and Exhaust.

The devices are compatible with Decora and Decora Plus™ wallplates and are ideal for use in bathrooms, basements, laundry rooms and home spas.

They are backed by a 5-Year Limited Warranty.

To learn more about the Leviton Decora Humidity Sensor and Fan Controls, visit www.leviton.com/humiditysensor.

About Leviton Residential

Leviton residential products are the brand most preferred by builders and electrical contractors. Leviton's award-winning lighting controls, load centers, and wiring devices help electrical industry professionals and homeowners create smart and safe living environments that deliver energy savings, convenience, and reliability. Learn more at www.leviton.com.

About Leviton

Leviton is the smart choice, delivering the most comprehensive range of solutions to meet the needs of today's residential, commercial, and industrial customers in more than 90 countries across the globe. From simple switches and receptacles, to networking systems and smart home automation, Leviton exceeds market needs by delivering innovative products to create sustainable, intelligent environments through its electrical wiring devices, network and data center connectivity solutions, LED lighting and lighting energy management systems, and security and automation applications. For Leviton, it is clear the FUTURE IS ON. For more information, visit www.leviton.com, www.facebook.com/leviton, www.twitter.com/leviton or www.youtube.com/Levitonmfg.

Leviton (PRNewsfoto/Leviton) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Leviton