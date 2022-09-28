Burlington Stores Exceeds $10 Million Fundraising Goal to Support AdoptAClassroom.org, Benefitting Local Teachers and Students Nationwide

Major off-price retailer and award-winning non-profit marked their 6th consecutive year of partnership by collecting more than $1.7 million for local classrooms nationwide, amounting to over $10 million for students to learn and reach their full potential

MINNEAPOLIS, Sept. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The award-winning national non-profit AdoptAClassroom.org announced that Burlington Stores , the major off-price retailer offering WOW deals on customers' favorite brands for the entire family and home, collected more than $1.7 million from its customers and associates during the recent back-to-school time period. Funds raised benefitted local K-12 teachers and their students nationwide. This year's donations resulted in more than $10 million raised over the six years of partnership with AdoptAClassroom.org, benefitting over 1 million students nationwide.

According to AdoptAClassroom.org's 2021 Teacher Spending Survey, teachers spent an average of $750 on school supplies out of pocket during the 2020-2021 school year, and the cost of school supplies is rising with inflation, some items by nearly 60%. According to the organization's 2022 State of Teaching Survey, 71% of teachers are spending more of their own money on classroom materials than previous school years.

"Burlington is committed to the ongoing support for teachers as they continue to spend out of their own pockets on supplies for their students to better learn and succeed," said Michael O'Sullivan, CEO, Burlington Stores. "In the 6th year of our partnership with AdoptAClassroom.org, we're proud to have reached this milestone in our fundraising efforts. We're grateful to our generous customers and associates who made this donation possible."

"Burlington has once again proven its dedication to education and supporting students within their store communities across the country," said Ann Pifer, executive director, AdoptAClassroom.org. "Collectively, we've been able to showcase our appreciation to educators by providing them with funds to purchase the school supplies they need, when they need them, and better support their students."

Burlington is appreciative of their customers' and associates' continued commitment to AdoptAClassroom.org, providing much needed funding to teachers so that their students can better succeed. For more information on AdoptAClassroom.org, including recent survey results from thousands of teachers nationwide, visit AdoptAClassroom.org.

ABOUT BURLINGTON STORES, INC.

Burlington Stores, Inc., headquartered in New Jersey, is a nationally recognized off-price retailer with Fiscal 2021 net sales of $9.3 billion. The Company is a Fortune 500 company and its common stock is traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol "BURL." The Company operated 877 stores as of the end of the second quarter of Fiscal 2022, in 46 states and Puerto Rico, principally under the name Burlington Stores. At Burlington, customers will be amazed to find their favorite brands and the latest trends at a fantastic value with fresh, seasonal items arriving regularly. The Company delivers savings at up to 60% off other retailers' prices every day on a wide assortment of merchandise including everything for ladies, men, kids, baby, along with home décor. Shoppers are sure to discover amazing finds at wow prices in store every day. For more information about the Company, visit www.burlington.com .

ABOUT ADOPTACLASSROOM.ORG

AdoptAClassroom.org believes every child deserves the tools and materials they need to learn and succeed in school. The national, tech-based nonprofit connects donors and sponsors with PreK-12 teachers and schools to help equip more classrooms and students with school supplies. Since 1998, AdoptAClassroom.org has raised $57 million and supported more than 5.8 million students across the U.S. The 501(c)(3) holds the highest 4-star rating from Charity Navigator and the highest transparency rating offered by GuideStar. For more information, or to make a donation, please visit www.adoptaclassroom.org.

