4IR Solutions, Ltd., to present: "The Future of Predictive Process Analytical Measurement Systems", and "Advanced Process Control of Canadian Heavy Crude Oil Distillation" at GCC 2022

4IR Solutions, Ltd., to present: "The Future of Predictive Process Analytical Measurement Systems", and "Advanced Process Control of Canadian Heavy Crude Oil Distillation" at GCC 2022

GALVESTON, Texas, Sept. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- 4IR Solutions, a global holding company focused on NMR-based, real time industrial process analyzers for a variety of industries, will be presenting at the upcoming The Gulf Coast Conference, Galveston, Texas, Oct 11-12, 2022.

GCC is oriented toward the education and advancement of knowledge of Chemical Analysis Technology associated in the Petrochemical, Refining, and Environmental fields.

Paul J. Giammatteo, Ph.D. of 4IR Solutions and Mr. Shashi Mistry of Suncor Energy will be presenting the following:

Speaker Bio

Paul J. Giammatteo, Ph.D., is VP and Chief Science Officer for 4IR Solutions, Ltd. He is a recognized expert for on-line and laboratory industrial applications for benchtop NMR systems. Dr. Giammatteo received a Doctorate in Chemistry from Wesleyan University and has 40+ years of industrial, technical, and business experience in the field of analytical and process NMR technologies.

For more information, contact Dr. Giammatteo, paul.g@4irsolutions.com or visit the 4IR Solutions' booth #200 during the GCC exhibition.

About 4IR Solutions, Ltd.

4IR Solutions, Ltd., is a global holding company focused on process monitoring, analytics, control, and safety applications for a variety of industries. We offer solutions for a wide range of applications to increase product quality, reduce disruptions, enhance efficiency, and ensure safety.

4IR's Process NMR analyzers provide continuous on-line measurements of physical properties and chemical composition in production processes. The AI-60 Process NMR system is especially suited for on-line real time analyses of crude oil and other dark, opaque, and/or corrosive materials.

View original content:

SOURCE 4IR SOLUTIONS LTD