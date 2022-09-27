Talroo Named A 2022 Fast 50 Company by Austin Business Journal for the Sixth Consecutive Year

The leading provider of recruitment marketing technology powering the hiring of essential workers teams brings home its sixth win in the $10M+ revenue category, as it continues to be recognized as one of the fastest-growing businesses in Texas.

AUSTIN, Texas, Sept. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Talroo announced today that it has been named to the Austin Business Journal's exclusive 2022 Fast 50 list , which represents the 50 fastest-growing private companies in Texas. To be considered, companies must have experienced substantial revenue growth during the past three years. This is the sixth year that Talroo has earned a coveted spot on the Austin Business Journal's list, mirroring the six consecutive years the company has earned a spot on the Inc. 500/5000 list of fastest-growing companies in the U.S.

"We're thrilled to once again be named to ABJ's Fast 50 list as it highlights Talroo's abilities to consistently help companies meet their essential worker hiring goals year-after-year," said Thad Price, CEO of Talroo. "These past few years have underscored the importance of keeping essential workers on the front lines. We've excelled at reducing candidate and recruiter friction and continue to be a trusted technology partner for organizations nationwide across multiple industries."

The Austin Business Journal's Fast 50 annual contest identifies the fastest-growing companies in Texas based on the last three years of revenue growth to determine winners, in this case for 2019 to 2021. This year's Fast 50 offers a unique look at the companies that were able to keep up growth as the pandemic took hold. Almost all of them continue to hire and ramp up. The Austin Fast 50 is one of the best sources of local business intelligence available.

Talroo is a data-driven job and hiring event advertising platform that helps businesses reach the candidates they need to build their essential workforce. Through AI, unique talent audiences, and a pay-for-performance model, Talroo enables companies to find their ideal candidates and reduce cost-per-hire. Talroo has earned a spot on the Inc. 500/5000 list of fastest-growing companies, as well as the Austin Business Journal's Fast 50 list, for six consecutive years. Visit https://www.talroo.com/ to learn more.

