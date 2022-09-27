The Savarick Group Joins Wells Fargo Advisors

NEW YORK, Sept. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Wells Fargo Advisors today announced the addition of The Savarick Group. Led by Evan Savarick, Managing Director - Investments and Senior PIM Portfolio Manager and Roy Savarick, Senior Vice President - Investments and Senior Portfolio Manager, The Savarick Group has decades of experience providing customized wealth management strategies with the touch of a family-managed practice. The Savarick Group focuses on asset management, wealth planning and succession planning, in addition to retirement planning, philanthropy and more.

The addition of The Savarick Group brings more than five decades of experience and capabilities to the Wells Fargo Advisors team. Evan Savarick holds a Master's in Finance from Vanderbilt University and was the President of the NYC Vanderbilt Alumni Board of Directors (2016-2019). Roy Savarick is a CERTIFIED FINANCIAL PLANNER™ (CFP®) and Certified Investment Management Analyst® (CIMA®). Roy is also a two-time nominee for volunteer of the year. He is a graduate of The Wharton School of Business at the University of Pennsylvania.

The Savarick Group team also includes Molly Pacheco, Mathew Savarick and Jennifer Harley. The Savarick Group of Wells Fargo Advisors offices are located in Fort Lauderdale, Florida at 350 East Las Olas Blvd,19th Floor. The Savarick Group also includes a Manhattan, New York office at 280 Park Ave, New York, NY 10017. TheSavarickGroup.com

With $1.88 trillion in client assets as of March 31, 2022, Wells Fargo Advisors provides advice and guidance to help clients maximize all aspects of their financial lives. Our vast network of financial advisors, one of the nation's largest, serves investors through locations in all 50 states and the District of Columbia. Wells Fargo Advisors is a part of Wells Fargo Wealth & Investment Management (WIM), a division within Wells Fargo & Company and one of the largest wealth managers in the U.S. WIM provides financial products and services through various bank and brokerage affiliates of Wells Fargo & Company. Wells Fargo Advisors is a trade name used by Wells Fargo Clearing Services, LLC and Wells Fargo Advisors Financial Network, LLC, Members SIPC, separate registered broker-dealers and non-bank affiliates of Wells Fargo & Company. All data includes Wells Fargo Clearing Services, LLC and Wells Fargo Advisors Financial Network, LLC, as of March 31, 2022. www.wellsfargoadvisors.com

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) is a leading financial services company that has approximately $1.9 trillion in assets, proudly serves one in three U.S. households and more than 10% of small businesses in the U.S., and is the leading middle market banking provider in the U.S. We provide a diversified set of banking, investment and mortgage products and services, as well as consumer and commercial finance, through our four reportable operating segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth & Investment Management. Wells Fargo ranked No. 37 on Fortune's 2021 rankings of America's largest corporations. In the communities we serve, the company focuses its social impact on building a sustainable, inclusive future for all by supporting housing affordability, small business growth, financial health, and a low-carbon economy. News, insights, and perspectives from Wells Fargo are also available at Wells Fargo Stories.

Additional information may be found at www.wellsfargo.com | Twitter: @WellsFargo

