Medicare Approves Medical Home Network in Value-based ACO REACH Model

CHICAGO, Sept. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Medical Home Network (MHN) announced today that Medical Home Network REACH ACO was one of 110 new organizations nationwide to be provisionally approved for the new ACO REACH model through the Center for Medicare and Medicaid Innovation (CMMI). Medical Home Network REACH ACO will use the MHN care enablement model and partner with federally qualified health centers (FQHCs) to organize them for success under value-based care. The Medical Home Network REACH ACO will be governed and led by its FQHC partners.

The ACO Realizing Equity, Access, and Community Health (ACO REACH) model is designed to make it easier for providers to work together to improve care coordination and health outcomes for aligned traditional Medicare (Medicare Fee for Service) patients. The new model is focused on advancing equity, access and community health to bring the benefits of accountable care to underserved communities.

"Since our inception MHN has been working to address social determinants of health and close the gap in health disparities," said MHN President and CEO Cheryl Lulias. "Through Medical Home Network REACH ACO, we will partner with FQHCs using Medicare as a pathway to transform care management and delivery at the practice level to help close those gaps. This is what we do best as it builds on our whole person community-based model of care."

Since 2009, MHN has partnered with FQHCs to create systems of care that drive better health. In 2014, MHN formed a Medicaid ACO in Chicago with FQHCs and health systems, which has delivered nationally leading outcomes.

"ACO REACH provides a value-based payment option for FQHC's Medicare fee-for-service population," said MHN Chief Medical Officer Art Jones. "Partnering with Medical Home Network REACH ACO gives FQHCs experience with an evidence-based care management model that can be applied to the Medicaid population as well."

Medical Home Network (MHN) is a nationally recognized not-for-profit focused on transforming care in the safety net and building healthier communities. Based in Chicago, MHN powers the future of healthcare delivery by creating clinically integrated, digitally connected and community-based systems of care that focus on the whole person. MHN's innovative approach consistently delivers leading health outcomes, savings, and quality results under value-based arrangements. For the second year in a row, Modern Healthcare named MHN one of the Best Places to Work in Healthcare. Learn more at medicalhomenetwork.org and on LinkedIn.

