LaWow Adds LGBTQ Lawsuits to its Search Engine

The world's first lawsuit search engine makes LGBTQ lawsuits available to the public

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- laWow – the first lawsuit search engine specifically designed for the public, announces the addition of LGBTQ Lawsuits to its search engine. Now, anyone and everyone can have access to lawsuits involving LGBTQ causes at any time.

A search on laWow.org for "LGBTQ" returns results that include the following cases:

D. N. v. Ron DeSantis

Musgrove v. the University System of Georgia

Jane Doe v. Kettle Moraine School District

B. J. P. v. West Virginia Board of Education

Pamela Ricard v. Geary County Schools

Jane Doe v. School Board of the City of Harrisonburg

lawoo.org's platform is a news source for journalists, researchers, employees, stock investors, and anyone else seeking an unaltered source of information without commentary or opinion and only the facts. laWow's is a public utility designed for transparency.

"This public utility is long overdue… an unbiased-facts-only source for information and news is critical now more than ever," said Jonathan Wallentine of lawow.org.

laWow.org is an unaltered source of public information, no commentary, no opinions, just public documents made searchable.

