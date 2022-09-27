InventHelp Inventor Develops Improved Laundry Basket (OSK-334)

PITTSBURGH, Sept. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --"I wanted to create a new laundry basket that could better accommodate the size of the load while also saving space when not in use," said an inventor, from South Bend, Ind., "so I invented the IMPROVED LAUNDRY BASKET. My design would offer a viable alternative to traditional laundry baskets."

The invention provides an improved design for a laundry basket. In doing so, it can be used to accommodate small, medium and large loads of laundry. It also helps to save space, time and effort. The invention features an adjustable design that is easy to use so it is ideal for households, college students, etc. Additionally, it is producible in design variations and a prototype is available.

