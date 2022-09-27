Elevation Semiconductor Introduces Two New Offline AC-DC Primary-Side PWM Controllers for Flyback Converters

IRVINE, Calif., Sept. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Elevation Semiconductor, a developer of energy-efficient, high-voltage power management solutions for the next generation of smart systems, announced the release of its two high-efficiency power ICs with smaller footprints for fast-charging solutions.

The HL9510 and HL9512 are flyback PWM controller ICs that operate in a quasi-resonant (QR) mode to significantly enhance the system efficiency and power density. Both ICs offer constant output voltage regulation through the optocoupler feedback controller or shunt regulator and integrate high-voltage startup.

The HL9510 and HL9512 protection include VDD over-voltage protection (VDD-OVP), Brown-out protection, DMAG over-voltage protection (DMAG-OVP), DMAG under-voltage protection (DMAG-UVP), IC internal over-temperature protection (OTP), and IC external thermal shut-down (SD).

The brown-in voltage is programmed by an external DMAG pin resistor and has a wide VDD operating range to cover variable output mode applications, such as USB-PD/PPS or conventional DP/DN protocol communication. Its protection is also implemented with auto-restart mode. The VDD-OVP, DMAG-OVP, and external SD protection can be configured with auto-restart or latch mode, and the DMAG-UVP can be configured with auto-restart or long auto-restart mode.

The HL9510 is designed to integrate an internal HV startup circuit, whereas the HL9512 can be done by the external MOS combined IC's AUX and ST pins.

The HL9510 is available in a 10-lead SOIC package ideal for USB PD/QC portable device battery chargers, high-efficiency AC-DC power adapters, and a power supply with fixed or variable output voltage. The HL9512 also comes in the same package and is ideal for smartphones, tablet PC battery chargers, portable device adapters, and flyback power suppliers with low and/or variable output voltage.

"The new flyback PWM controllers add another dimension to our fast-charging solutions portfolio with their enhanced system efficiency and power density. Their smaller footprint also plays a critical role in key applications with limited board space," said David Nam, CEO of Elevation Semiconductor.

Elevation Semiconductor was founded in 2021 by industry veterans from leading analog companies experienced in AC-DC power solutions, silicon controllers, and GaN intellectual properties. The company has a vast portfolio of the highest energy-efficient AC-DC products with integrated GaN for the mobile, consumer, and industrial markets. Elevation Semiconductor is based in Irvine, California. Find out more at www.elevation-semi.com.

